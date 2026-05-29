‘Absolute rubbish’: Ananya Panday's dance mentor salms ‘selective outrage’ over her Bharatanatyam fusion

On Friday, Sandip Soparrkar took to Instagram to defend Ananya amid the criticism. He wrote, “The outrage against Ananya Panday’s Bharatnatyam dance is absolutely rubbish. The same so-called gatekeepers of classical dance who are screaming today were completely silent when reality shows and social media blurred every line between classical, commercial and fusion dance years ago. Suddenly targeting one young actor for a cinematic performance is hypocrisy at its peak.”

He added, “Ananya trained seriously, worked hard and performed exactly what was envisioned by the director and choreographer for cinema, not for a classical margam on a sabha stage. Films are about storytelling, entertainment and interpretation, not preserving pedagogy textbooks. As someone who has mentored Ananya since her Le Bal des Débutantes Paris days, I can confidently say she has shown sincerity, discipline and grace. Instead of public shaming, people should learn to appreciate effort.”

He further advised Ananya not to be bothered by the noise on social media and added, “Art evolves. Cinema adapts. Selective outrage and two-faced behaviour need to stop. It's time dance gurus and people stop spreading negativity and learn to appreciate efforts. @ananyapanday don't bother about this shine on my girl, God bless you.”

In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya plays Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer. The scene that has received backlash shows her character performing a fusion routine that combines Bharatanatyam with hip-hop and locking instead of presenting a traditional Bharatanatyam recital. Ananya’s moves triggered a mixed response online. While some appreciated her performance, several Bharatanatyam dancers and classical dance enthusiasts criticised both the choreography and her execution.

Her father, Chunky Panday, also came out in support of the actor and urged audiences to watch the film and understand the context before reacting or criticising. Meanwhile, Ananya appeared unfazed by the backlash and continued sharing pictures from her holiday in France with her sister, Rysa Panday, on social media.