Charu Asopa addresses rumours about divorce with Rajeev Sen: ‘It's worrisome’

Television actor Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019. Rumours about their divorce has been doing rounds on the internet for quite sometime now. In a new interview, Charu addressed these rumours and said that ‘every marriage goes through up and downs'. Also Read: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen give peek into their new home in baby shower photos, see here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajeev and Charu got married in Goa on June 7, 2019. In November last year, they welcomed their daughter Ziana Sen. They often share pictures with Ziana on their Instagram handles.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Charu was questioned about her divorce. She said, “Honestly, every marriage goes through it ups and downs. We are like a normal couple. But then, every little detail is subjected to so much scrutiny from everyone. It is worrisome. I feel bad when I think about what will happen when Ziana ever reads all this stuff. You cannot erase anything that has come once on the Internet.”

In 2020, just a year after they got married, rumours about their separation have started doing rounds. At that time, replying to questions about their separation, Charu told the Times of India, “I don’t know if we are together or not. All I can say right now is he is Delhi and I am here in Mumbai. I know only what you guys know. What will happen in future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now. I think problems happen in everyone’s life, and we all go through ups and downs, it’s just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. If there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone.” Also Read: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa lay divorce rumours to rest, celebrate first Holi with daughter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charu has appeared in television shows such as, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON