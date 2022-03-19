Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and wife Charu Asopa lay divorce rumours to rest, celebrate first Holi with daughter

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife-actor Charu Asopa have put all rumours about their divorce to rest as they celebrated Holi together. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple shared pictures as they enjoyed the occasion for the first time with their daughter Ziana Sen. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen reacts to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari on TV, Charu Asopa Sen shares video. Watch)

Charu Asopa shared a photo also featuring Rajeev and Ziana. As the baby, yawned the couple rested their head next to each other and smiled for the photo. Rajeev had Ziana in his arms while Charu held his hand.

For the occasion, Charu wore pink and white ethnic wear as she loosely tied her hair back. Rajeev sported a sleeveless T-shirt and black shorts while Ziana wore a dress. Sharing the picture, Charu captioned the post, "Happy Holi everyone (red heart emoji)." Sushmita Sen's older daughter, actor Renee Sen commented, "The cutest (heart eyes emojis)."

Rajeev shared several photos of the trio smiling for the camera in different poses. In one of the pictures, Rajeev was seen smiling at Ziana as he held her. He captioned his post, "Ziana's first Holi with her mommy and daddy. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi. Love and Light."

Charu and Rajeev welcomed their daughter Ziana Sen in November last year. Rajeev had shared several pictures on Instagram then saying, “Welcoming our daughter Ziana Sen to our family #blessed”. Charu also posted a photo and wrote, “A picture with ZIANA SEN #us.” They had also revealed that the name was given to them by Sushmita's younger daughter Alisah Sen.

This is not the first time that Charu and Rajeev found themselves abattlingmid divorce rumours. In 2020, replying to questions about their a rumoured separation, Charu had told the Times of India, “I don’t know if we are together or not. All I can say right now is he is Delhi and I am here in Mumbai. I know only what you guys know. What will happen in future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now. I think problems happen in everyone’s life, and we all go through ups and downs, it’s just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. If there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone.”

