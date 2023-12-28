Cheeni Kum's Swini Khara gets married to Urvish Desai, shares pics: Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities

Swini Khara, who played the role of Sexy in Cheeni Kum, has tied the knot with Urvish Desai. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Swini posted photos from her wedding and also a video. The wedding took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Also Read | EXCLUSIVE| Amitabh Bachchan’s Cheeni Kum co-star Swini Khara on getting engaged: It’s an arranged match) Swini Khara tied the knot with Urvish Desai.

Swini shares video, glimpse of her wedding look

In the video, moments from the wedding were captured. Swini and Urvish shared conversations, danced, and laughed as they celebrated the special occasion with their family and friends. Urvish was also seen applying sindoor (vermilion).

The video was captioned, "Blessings and lots of love. #swinigothervish #wedding #jaipur #royalwedding." For her special day, Swini wore a pink and golden lehenga with heavy jewellery. Urvish opted for a white sherwani and matching turban.

Swini posts pics

Swini also posted photos. In the first picture, the duo was seen taking pheras as they were surrounded by their family members. The duo smiled and looked at each other as they held hands in the next photo. She shared the post with the caption, "Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day. #swinigothervish."

Swini on her film career, job

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier this year, Swini spoke about her and Urvish's relationship. She had said, “I met Urvish (Desai) a few months ago, my parents had been searching. When I met him, everything was great, we clicked as we are very similar in nature. We spoke for a few months, but it wasn’t a very typical arranged marriage process. We decided to take the leap only after we got to know each other well. He is a gem of a person and been absolutely amazing.”

Talking about her acting career, she had said, "As much as I miss acting, I am really happy with the transition. I do get offers all the time, I did read a few scripts here and there, but for some reason, didn’t end up doing them. Earlier, it was university which I wanted to give priority to. Now I am working in a law firm. I have moved on slightly from acting. But if I do come across interesting scripts, I will try if I can go ahead with it."

About Swini's acting career

Swini has featured in many serials as well as films. She was seen in films such as Parineeta and Elaan (2005), After The Wedding and Chingaari(2006), Cheeni Kum (2007), Hari Puttar (2008), Kaalo - The Desert Witch (2010) and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). She was also seen in serials including--Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Dill Mill Gayye, CID and Zindagi Khatti Meethi.

