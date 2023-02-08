Chhorri 2: Soha Ali Khan's look from Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer revealed, see pics

Soha Ali Khan is back in a never seen before avatar this time in Chhorri 2. The actor is a new member in the Chhorri cast, led by Nushrratt Bharuccha. Her first look was revealed on Wednesday and shows her in a black traditional outfit with three marks on her forehead and an injury mark as well. She is seen wearing a huge nosepin and seems to be lost in deep thought. Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares candid pics with Kunal Kemmu on wedding anniversary

Sharing her first look picture on Instagram, Soha wrote on Wednesday, “Explore your dark side, they said. #Chhorii2 #FilmingWrapped.” Many loved her new look and praised her in the comments section.

Soha Ali Khan's look from Chhorri 2.

Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra wrote, “Yes to the #darkside!!!!! Awesome. Wishing you so much good luck with this.” Actor Anya Singh wrote, “Can’t wait to watch your stunts.” A fan asked if the film will release on the silver screen, saying, “It will be seen on a big screen na ??? So wanna see it on a big screen.” “Oh my God, can't wait to see soha after so long,” reacted one more fan.

The shooting of the film is now complete. A day before, Nushrratt had shared her first look with the caption, “Peek-a-boo !!! Where are you?! #Chhorii2 Are u ready for it???” In the picture, Nushrratt could be seen scared and locked up in a room.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's look from Chhorri 2.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii had an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 and received positive responses from the audience. It is a remake of the 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi. Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal also had pivotal roles. Nushrratt had played the role of a pregnant woman in the film.

Chhorri 2 will mark Nushrratt's return as the protagonist Sakshi. Talking about the film, she had earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

