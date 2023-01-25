Soha Ali Khan shares candid pics with Kunal Kemmu on wedding anniversary, Kareena Kapoor sends 'love'

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring actor-husband Kunal Kemmu as they marked eight years of their wedding on Wednesday. The clip showed their best moments together with adorable pictures from their vacations, outings and events. Kareena Kapoor also wished the two with a sweet message. Many fans reacted to her anniversary post and extended warm wishes to her and husband Kunal on their special day.(Also read: Kunal Kemmu wishes his 'forever sunshine and princess' Soha Ali Khan on her birthday with cute throwback pics. See post)

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen kissing each other while posing for the camera at the Pataudi Palace. In another picture, both of them opted for black, and sat on sofa. In other picture, Soha dressed up as Anarkali and Kunal as Salim from Mughal-e-Azam. She also posted their wedding picture. There was also a picture, where both Kunal and Soha wore beauty face masks. While he read a book named, Little Miss Princess, Soha gave him a head massage. There were a couple of photos from their vacations as well.

Sharing the video, Soha simply added an infinity sign in the caption. Actor Kritika Kamra commented, “Lots of love and forever happiness (pink heart emoji).” Cyrus Sahukar, Nisha Aggarwal and Shikha Talsania dropped heart and hug emojis.

Reacting to the anniversary post, one of Soha's fans wrote, “You both are the best couple in Btown.” Another fan commented, “You both are goals!!! (red heart and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Other fan wrote, “Happy happy anniversary!! Wish many many many more years of non stop happiness and love to you both (red heart emoji).” “Congratulations Soha and Kunal Kemmu!! You guys are amazing!! No show off, no controversy and best parents!! May Mahavdev always bless you guys!”, wrote one.

Kareena Kapoor sends love to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on their wedding anniversary.

Soha's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram, and shared a picture of Kunal and Soha. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary darlings! We love you both (red heart emoji).” Both of them flashed their million dollars smiles in the picture.

Soha is the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore. She is the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. She got married to Kunal Kemmu in 2015. The couple had their first child- daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON