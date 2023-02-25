Chinmay Mandlekar on success post The Kashmir Files: It was never like after the film came, producers ki line lag gayi thi.

Many may have this assumption that actor Chinmay Mandlekar’s world turned upside down after his riveting performance in last year’s magnanimous hit The Kashmir Files, however, that isn’t the case. The actor clarifies, “After The Kashmir Files, the offers I started receiving got better. However, it was never like after the film came, producers ki line lag gayi thi. I was realistic about it. I did not expect aisa kuch hoga. But I got appreciation from a lot of people including veterans from the industry.”

Before the Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial, Mandlekar, who has primarily worked in Marathi films, reveals that he was stereotyped in the Hindi belt, which led him to take a sabbatical. “Somewhere in the last 10 years I started getting a lot of calls from casting directors and such for cop roles. Everyone would call and say, ‘Ek cop ka role hai’’. I got fed up with that. The lLast film I did was Bhavesh Joshi which I loved. After that I didn’t want to get typecast, I was having a great bouquet of roles in Marathi, so I wasn’t worried, I kept waiting. Then Kashmir Files happened,” the 40-year-old elaborates.

Mandlekar who is an alumni of National School of Drama also completes 20 years of his acting career. “It’s been an interesting journey. While NSD, I decided this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. After I passed out, there was a lot of good work that started happening in the Marathi industry. It was during the time when Shwaas won a National Film Award. I was fortunate enough because I can speak Marathi. I got a lot of offers. So, it coincided. It pulled me into an industry which was blooming,” the actor who has done almost 25 Marathi films, signs off.