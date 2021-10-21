Chinmayi Sripaada remembers how Shah Rukh Khan touched her mother's feet, says she is praying for him

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who sang Titli in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express, has now come forward in his support. Chinmayi shared her experience when she worked with Shah Rukh in the film and said that she will never forget ‘how this man made me feel’.

In a series of Tweets, Chinmayi said, “Years ago, when I sang Titli in Chennai Express, a superstar tagged me and said I sounded like love. If I remember right, it was the first time an actor, anywhere had said anything nice about my singing. I remember laughing and crying at the same time.”

She further said, “My mother noticed, and put out a long tweet, about everything she observed and a general thank you - because I am not the type to get excited in general for anything at all. I went to the Chennai Express Audio launch. A person remembered that LOOOONG essay my mother wrote and asked me to convey his respects to my mother. Cut to a few hours later, I was saying bye, taking leave of everyone, and he said he'll speak to my mother. I thought he was joking and he wasn't. He took my phone, spoke to my mother for some 15 minutes."

Chinmayi Sripaada tweets about her experience with Shah Rukh Khan (Twitter)

“Made her feel like the most special being in the entire world and returned my phone. Cut to several days later when he came to Chennai - He took the effort to cut across a huge room with people waiting, found my mother and took her blessing by touching her feet,” she added.

She further wrote, “I will never forget how this man made me feel. How he made my mother feel. He was such a breath of fresh air and I knew a Superstar like him could be this sincerely, genuinely nice. He did NOT have to be that nice. But he did. I was and will remain inconsequential in the scheme of things but the brief meeting I had with him is etched in our memory. Whatever's going on, is beyond my comprehension but I do pray that the difficult times that his family is going through, passes. #ShahRukhKhan”

She then shared a screenshot and said, “This was the tweet. And he replied. From the barrage of tweets that he was getting that day. (And seeing the replies to my tweet, several years on, makes me see people in new light Smiling face with open mouth)."

Chinmayi Sripaada shares an old Tweet (Twitter)

The audio launch of Chennai Express was in July 2013 and at that time Shah Rukh had tweeted appreciating the Titli song. “The tweet from him made my day then. He tweeted saying I sound just like love. Shekhar sir introduced me to him at the audio launch and Shah Rukh Khan spoke to me, also called my mom to speak to her. He is extremely down to earth and has no trappings of a superstar,” Chinmayi told PTI at that time.

