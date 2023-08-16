Chirag Paswan is grateful he did not work with Kangana Ranaut more recently: ‘Roz meri class lagti’

Chirag Paswan, former actor and son of late politician Ram Vilas Paswan, had featured in a film opposite Kangana Ranaut before quitting Bollywood and becoming a full time politician. He recently said in an interview with Brut India that if he worked with Kangana now, she would have trashed him every day over nepotism. He is currently a Member of the Parliament from Jamui constituency of Bihar. Also read: Kangana Ranaut wonders ‘nepo gang kaha busy hai' on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release day

Chirag Paswan on Kangana Ranaut

Chirag Paswan worked with Kangana Ranaut in Miley Na Miley Hum.

Talking about his rare 2011 film Miley Naa Miley Hum with Kangana, Chirag Paswan said, “Thank God ye film maine Kangana ke saath us waqt ki. Aaj kar raha hota to nepotism me jis tarike se…the way she highlights this issue to roz meri hi class lagti (Thank God I did this film with Kangana back then. She would have taken my class every day had I done the film now).”

Talking more about nepotism, he added, “People decide fate in both the industries. No matter you are son of a superstar or a prime minister or president, if people don't like you…ek bade personality ka suputra ya suputri hona aapka saubhagya ho sakta hai kabiliyat nahi (being born as the son or daughter of a big personality can be your good luck but not your ability).”

Chirag Paswan on quitting films

Chirag said a short stint in Bollywood gave him a clarity about what he wanted to do in life as he realised doing rehearsals, mugging up dialogues and getting makeup done was not for him. On being asked about why he quit films, he said, “Maine nahi chhoda, Bollywood ne mujhe chhoda. I think I was not meant for that. Jab main gaya, bachpane ka ek shauk hota hai, school-college me log aapko chadha dete hain ki arey ajha dikhta hai, ajha bolta hai. You must try (I didn't quit Bollywood, that removed me instead. I was not meant for that. While growing up, people put you on a pedestel, they tell you in school and college that you look good and speak well so you must try).”

Filmmaker Aditya Kriplani commented on Brut India's post on Instagram, “If I had a penny for each time someone said ‘to be very honest’…..” Many of Chirag's fans, however, couldn't praise him enough for his good looks.

Meanwhile, Kangana continues to talk against nepotism on a regular basis. On the release day of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani last month, she wrote on Instagram Stories that there were no negative articles or tweets against her on that day and asked, "Itna sannata kyu hai?? Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kaha busy hai? (Why so quiet? Someone should check what nepo gang is up to).”

