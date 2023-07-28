Kangana Ranaut wonders ‘nepo gang kaha busy hai' on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release day

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a cryptic note for ‘nepo (nepotism) gang.' Her post comes on the day when Karan Johar finally marked his directorial comeback with the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While Kangana is often seen criticising the filmmaker directly, this time she didn't name anyone. Also read: Did Kangana Ranaut call Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's marriage fake in wild new posts? Kangana Ranaut's new post seemingly has a connection with Karan Johar as his film released on Friday.

Kangana wrote, “Mere baare mein subah se ek bhi baseless negative news nahi aayi, mere fake quotes bhi media ko mass mail nahi kiye gaye, ya negative or damaging rumours about my projects or years old film scenes out of context use karke usko sexualise karke mujhe harrass bhi nahi kiya ja raha… itna sannata kyu hai?? Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kaha busy hai? (Since morning there is no baseless, negative news being reported about me, and no one has sent any fake quotes to the media. Neither any rumour is doing rounds about my project nor anyone is circulating my sexualised scenes from old films. Why so quiet? Someone should check what nepo gang is up to)”

Kangana and Karan Johar

Over the last few years, Kangana and Karan Johar made several remarks at each other. It all started at Koffee With Karan where she called him out for nepotism and kickstarted a never-ending tussle between them.

Earlier this month, Kangana had criticised a 'farzi (fake) couple who spread fake news about movie announcements'. She also claimed that on a recent family trip, the wife and their baby were 'snubbed', while the husband texted Kangana ‘begging and pleading’ her to meet him. She seemingly took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, no names were mentioned in the post.

Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. She will next be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial, Emergency, which is touted to be a political drama. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade. She also has Tejas and Chandramukhi 2 lined up in the pipeline.

