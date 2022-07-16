Chiranjeevi moves Aamir Khan to tears, hugs Naga Chaitanya at Laal Singh Chaddha preview: 'What a gem of a film'. Watch

Aamir Khan held a special preview of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha for some special guests--Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Sukumar, and SS Rajamouli--at Chiranjeevi’s house recently. The preview was also attended by Nagarjuna’s son and actor Naga Chaitanya, who has a supporting role in the film, as well as Chiranjeevi’s son actor Ram Charan. In a video from the preview posted by Chiranjeevi on social media on Saturday, the actor is seen praising the film and hugging an emotional Aamir. Also read: Aamir Khan holds special preview of Laal Singh Chaddha at Chiranjeevi's home

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi posted a minute-long video showing all of them watching the screening and then discussing it afterwards. He captioned it, “Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm warm gesture!” In a response to the original tweet, the veteran actor wrote, “Most of all, what a gem of a film you have made!! Such a wonderful emotional journey!!” He tagged Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rajamouli and Ram Charan in the tweet.

In the video, Chiranjeevi walked up to Aamir shaking his head and shook Aamir’s hand, before giving him a warm hug. At this, Aamir wiped a tear off his eyes. Chiranjeevi then turned to Chay and also gave him a hug. Further in the video, as the artistes discussed the film, Chiranjeevi said, “Full expression. Hats off,” as Nagarjuna added, “Killed it!” They could be seen discussing the film rather animatedly. At the end of the video, Chiranjeevi felicitated Aamir, giving him a shawl.

Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Sukumar at Laal Singh Chaddha's special preview.

Fans of the south actors replied to the tweet saying they were now convinced that the film is good. “If Chiranjeevi sir and Rajamouli like it, this film must be good,” tweeted one fan. Another wrote, “This is a pan-India success.” Many fans were excited to see Chay, who is making his Bollywood debut with the film. “Can’t wait to see Chay and Aamir together,” read one tweet.

Naga Chaitanya joined the filming for Laal Singh Chaddha in July 2021. He will be seen playing a version of the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba, a friend of the title character from his time in the military.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, which itself was based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 11. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor opposite Aamir, and Mona Singh as his mother.

