Aamir Khan holds special preview of Laal Singh Chaddha at Chiranjeevi's home; Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, others attend

Aamir Khan recently organised a special screening of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad, which was attended by several stars of the Telugu film industry. Aamir held the preview at Chiranjeevi's residence earlier this week. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the screening was attended by actors like Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya, as well as filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and Sukumar. Also Read: Aamir Khan is getting trolled by Laal Singh Chaddha director on Instagram with old pics

A picture from the screening showed Aamir sitting with his guests as they saw his upcoming film. Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Sukumar were sitting in the front row, while Naga, Chiranjeevi, and Aamir sat in the second row. Naga Chaitanya and Chiranjeevi smiled while others looked on at the screen with serious expressions on their faces.

Aamir Khan holds special preview of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir's team said that all of them were exhilarated after seeing the film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. Naga Chaitanya joined the filming for Laal Singh Chaddha in July 2021. He will be seen playing a version of the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba, a friend of the title character from his time in the military.

The final schedule of the film was shot in Ladakh over a period of 40 days, where Aamir and Chaitanya filmed some war sequences. The role of Bubba was previously supposed to be played by actor Vijay Sethupathi, but he was later replaced by Naga Chaitanya.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, which itself was based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 11. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor opposite Aamir, and Mona Singh as his mother. Shah Rukh Khan is also reportedly playing a cameo in the film. The trailer was unveiled during the IPL 2022 finale in May.

