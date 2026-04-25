Chitrangada Singh hails Salman Khan for his professionalism, calls him easy to work with: ‘Film bohot dil se banai hain’

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi, sees him paired with Chitrangada Singh for the first time. The actor spoke about the film and her experience of working with Salman at the NDTV Yuva event. (Also read: Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhumi, title changed days after row over Chinese claim of ‘distorting facts’)

What Chitrangada said

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in Maatrubhumi.

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Talking about working with Salman, Chitrangada said, “Film bohot mehnat se banai hain, dil se banai hain (The film is made with a lot of hard work and heart). People talk about Salman that he is like this and he is like that and I also received a lot of tips on that topic. That I have to ready when he is not time and the the schedule might be stretched.”

She added, “In reality, nothing like that happened. I was prepared after so many people heard this rumour that is unprofessional… but there is no truth in them. He is so approachable and easy. He has that amazing quality where he looks out for the least seen person on set, might be the lightman, or the fourth AD. He will ask whether they had a break and had their food on time. How are they being treated. Things like that, and after years of working in the industry, to still have that concern, is amazing.”

All about Maatrubhumi

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{{^usCountry}} The film’s teaser, released in December, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. It was touted to be based on the clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The teaser sparked controversy when state-backed media in China, particularly the Global Times, claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film’s teaser, released in December, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. It was touted to be based on the clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The teaser sparked controversy when state-backed media in China, particularly the Global Times, claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hindustan Times has learnt that the actor underwent a grueling fitness regimen for the role, pushing his limits while training in the extreme high-altitude conditions of Ladakh.“Salman Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He has been training at extreme high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions. It is easily one of the most grueling fitness regimens he has taken on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role. During a 45-day schedule in Ladakh, the superstar adopted a calisthenics-based fitness routine to maintain his physique, as it was difficult to carry a full gym setup at such high-altitude shooting locations,” said the source. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hindustan Times has learnt that the actor underwent a grueling fitness regimen for the role, pushing his limits while training in the extreme high-altitude conditions of Ladakh.“Salman Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He has been training at extreme high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions. It is easily one of the most grueling fitness regimens he has taken on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role. During a 45-day schedule in Ladakh, the superstar adopted a calisthenics-based fitness routine to maintain his physique, as it was difficult to carry a full gym setup at such high-altitude shooting locations,” said the source. {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. The makers say that the film now aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family. No release date has been announced yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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