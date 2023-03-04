Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga trailer: Yami Gautam-Sunny Kaushal make a perfect couple, or are they partners-in-crime?

The first trailer of Yami Gautam's next film, Netflix original Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, is out and it promises to be a fun-filled thriller. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal in the lead role. (Also read: Yami Gautam talks about her bond with ‘fantastic actress’ Kangana Ranaut)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens with a close-up shot of a bruised Sunny Kaushal's face as he is asked why he was the only one beaten up in an aeroplane with 150 passengers. Sharad Kelkar continues to question him as he evades most of them. Soon, the entire mood shifts to a romantic one and Sunny and Yami can be seen flirting with and teasing each other.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the suspense of a violent act inside a flight, but we are also given enough evidence that the film is not all about a dark crime - there are layers of romance and fun as well.

About the film, Yami said in a press statement, “It is my third outing with Maddock and It's been a delight working with them and Netflix to deliver this film with such a unique story, and I can't wait for the audience to see what a fantastic job the entire team has done.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny added, “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an extremely special film for me, it is my first collaboration with Netflix and the film is a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thriller to ever be released. I have always witnessed Netflix encouraging new talent and unique stories which made this journey all the more better."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board. I'm thrilled that our trailer was received so warmly at the Under 25 Summit, it is a film which will make for an all-round audience entertainer and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

The director, Ajay Singh, also recalled relentlessly on the film and said, "There were several facets about the script which got me hooked early on. Our entire team has worked relentlessly to create a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack movie for our fans to enjoy. I was quite enthusiastic about working with Yami and Sunny for this because I knew this duo would have fabulous on-screen chemistry and were a fresh pair that haven't been seen together before. I am so glad to have done this film with Maddock Entertainment and Netflix, both that focus on creating diverse content for all of its audiences.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is written by Siraj Ahmad Amar Kaushik and Raj Kumar Gupta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. It is slated for a digital release on March 24.

Yami is currently riding high on the laurels she is getting for her performance in the ZEE5 film Lost. On the other hand, Sunny was most recently seen in Mili alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.