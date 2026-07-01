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Choreographer Bosco Martis hospitalised in Mumbai after chest discomfort; remains under observation

Bosco Leslie Martis was admitted to the hospital on June 27 and has remained under observation ever since. He is expected to return home soon. 

Jul 01, 2026 08:42 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Bollywood’s choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The National Award-winning choreographer was hospitalised a week ago after experiencing chest congestion and discomfort amid a hectic work schedule. He has been kept under observation for the past week as doctors continue to monitor his condition.

Bosco hospitalised

Bosco had been juggling an intense work schedule in the weeks leading up to his hospitalisation.

Sources close to the development told India Today that Bosco sought medical advice after feeling unwell, following which doctors recommended that he be hospitalised as a precaution.

Bosco was admitted to the hospital on June 27 and has remained under medical observation ever since. According to the source, his initial test reports have come back normal. However, doctors are continuing to monitor his condition closely and are conducting additional tests before deciding on his discharge. If all goes as planned, the choreographer is expected to return home within the next couple of days.

The report says Bosco had been juggling an intense work schedule in the weeks leading up to his hospitalisation. After experiencing persistent discomfort and uneasiness, the choreographer decided to seek medical attention, and doctors subsequently admitted him for observation.

Bosco has shared a long-standing creative association with Priyanka Chopra, having choreographed several of her films over the years. The duo recently reunited for her much-anticipated comeback to Indian cinema with Varanasi. A picture of Bosco with filmmaker SS Rajamouli from the sets of Mahesh Babu's Varanasi recently emerged on social media, further fuelling excitement around the project.

 
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