Chris Gayle says Deepika Padukone is 'a very nice lady', wants to dance with her in a song

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle is promoting his latest single Oh Fatima which he recorded with Arko. At a launch for its music video, the multi-hyphenate revealed the name of the Bollywood actor that he would like to work with soon. Chris shared that he had met Deepika Padukone and would like to dance with her on a song. (Also read: Deepika Padukone reacts to Dwayne Johnson's 'I didn't know what depression was' statement)

Chris Gayle recently released his new song Oh Fatima.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chris has collaborated with singer-composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee for Oh Fatima. The music video has been directed by Rammjii Gulatii and also stars Karina Karra, an Uzbekistan artiste. The lively song has fused together the sounds of both Jamaica and India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DNA quoted the cricketer saying, “I have met her in person." He also shared, “Deepika Padukone, a very nice lady. I would love to dance with Deepika Padukone in a song."

Chris also revealed how he was inspired to create some music during the COVID lockdown. He further added, "It all started during the pandemic when we all were locked in our houses. A friend of mine said let`s do a song together. He turned up at my house and we did a song together. I was so fascinated by it and the best part was people in Jamaica accepted it. Then I recorded another song and eventually setup my own studio at my own home and started collaborating with people from the music field. At no point in my cricket career I had imagined I would ever venture into singing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Chris' record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was broken by Royal Challenger Bangalore's Virat Kohli. The former Indian captain broke the Jamaican player's record of six centuries in the league. He had played for different teams including Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster hit Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She is said to have a cameo in Shah Rukh's next Jawan this September. The actor has also been working on the films Project K, with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Both films are releasing in 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON