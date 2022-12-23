Cirkus first reactions call it ‘maha bakwas', audience label it more like ‘a Sajid Khan movie’: 'Watch Avatar again'

Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in a double role is currently in theatres and fans are sharing their first reactions after watching the film. Cirkus marks the third collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, after Simmba and Sooryavanshi and fans had high expectations from the film which stars Ranveer in a double role. But it seems like the film has turned out to be a disappointing watch with many sharing mixed to negative reactions to the film on Twitter. (Also read: Cirkus movie review: Unfunny and outdated, Rohit Shetty's brand of comedy touches a new low; Ranveer Singh can't save it)

Several fans took to Twitter to share their review of Cirkus. A user gave the film two stars and wrote, "#Cirkus is as disappointing as the trailer. Completely Obsolete. Ranveer Singh’s performance is a dud…for the 1st time ever…Rohit Shetty misses the bull’s eye... lacklustre screen-writing & no central idea is the biggest drawback…NOT RECOMMENDED..#CirkusReview." Another said, "Came out of theater and now I want my money back. Never expected Rohit Shetty film this much boring, unbearable, bakwas, unnecessary songs. Worst thing about the film is double role of Ranveer Singh... His voice is so irritating."

Some fans criticized the poor writing in the film as well. A user said, "#Cirkus is unanimously rejected. It's a terribly written film. I sensed some kind of overconfidence in #RohitShetty and it proved to be true. Never ever take audience for granted. Times have changed." Another user gave a review saying, "1-Word: 'Not-Funny' Cirkus wasted the all-talented actors, the film tried to put a story in a bunch of comedy scenes without making any sense. Lacking screenplay, Jokes r not landing correctly. I'll not recommend It. Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh both disappointed." One fan posted a clip of the theatre and wrote, "The best part of #cirkus was when it ended."

Some users went ahead and compared the Rohit Shetty directorial to a Sajid Khan film. One user said, “Disappointment by Rohit Shetty. No scene where you can laugh.. Seems like it's a Sajid Khan movie… You can skip this movie and watch Avatar again.” "Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' reminds me of Sajid Khan directed 'Humshaakals'. Not able to decide which was a worster film. Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma have really given bad performances. Maha Bakwaas Film" said another.

Set in the 1960s, Cirkus has Ranveer playing twins who are unaware of each other's existence. The film also stars actors Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun Sharma also plays a double role in this family entertainer. Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

