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Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke calls Samay Raina ‘privileged’; internet asks, 'Didn't you study in US?'

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, criticized India's Got Latent, calling Samay Raina ‘privileged’. 

Jun 30, 2026 12:12 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke recently shared his opinion about Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent and also revealed the reason why he would never attend the show.

What did Abhijeet Dipke say?

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke spoke about Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

Speaking on Unfiltered by Samdish, Abhijeet was talking about his favourite stand-up comics. He was then asked, "Wouldn't it be fun if you are called to attend India's Got Latent?" Without hesitation, Abhijeet immediately refused. He said in Hindi, "I will not go to India's Got Latent. I don’t like it. Because the thinking that 'Why should we fight. We should take the easy route and get out'. You will be able to get out because you are privileged."

Internet has mixed reactions

Recalling the same, he said, "During the time, I remembered George Orwell's line, 'Every joke is a tiny revolution and the joke must never stop.' But the police had also told me that 'We will put you in jail.' Then I thought if Orwell was in India, he would have said, 'Every revolution is a tiny joke.' I thought it makes sense to say sorry, you can't bring revolution in our society by a joke. You only fight when the fight is fair, if not, you should f*** off from there."

About India's Got Latent

After the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, Samay took down all the episodes of India's Got Latent Season 1. However, he returned with Season 2, which launched on June 20, 2026. The show was released simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, and the first episode featured Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. The show got more than 45 million views on YouTube and streamed No 1 on Netflix for more than a week.

 
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