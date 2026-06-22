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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film crosses 50 crore, beats Varun Dhawan's HJTIHH

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 4:  Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's film faced a decline on Monday.

Jun 22, 2026 10:16 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 4: Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna–starrer Cocktail 2 opened at the box office with decent numbers. However, after witnessing a jump over the weekend, the film seems to have hit the Monday blues. Let’s take a look at the numbers.

Cocktail 2 box office update

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 4: The film stars Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net of 5.23 crore on Monday till 10 pm. The film collected the same after being screened in 9785 theatres and registered an occupancy of 15%. This brings its India net total to 52.73 crore so far.

The film began its box office journey on Friday, raking in 13.50 Cr. This was followed by a jump over the weekend as it collected 16.25 Cr on Saturday and 17.75 Cr on Sunday. The film saw an expected dip in its collection on Monday.

Shahid’s film has already surpassed Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which minted 50.60 Cr in net India collection. Cocktail 2 has also crossed the lifetime India net collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which stood at 51.35 Cr.

About Cocktail 2

Hindustan Times rated the film 2.5 stars, and the review reads, "Cocktail 2 nosedives hard post-interval. The stunning Sicilian backdrop, which masked the screenplay's shortcomings until then, can no longer come to the rescue. Ally enters to stir chaos in Kunal and Diya's lives, but instead of serving up a compelling cocktail of emotions, the film dishes out a messy khichdi of melodrama and heightened emotions that is neither believable nor fun to watch."

 
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