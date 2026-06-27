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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 9: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika film crosses lifetime haul of first film at 78 crore

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 9: Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film opened to mixed reviews on June 19, 2026. 

Jun 27, 2026 10:39 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 9: The spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, Cocktail 2 hit theatres on June 19 with Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film got off to a strong start at the box office, posting an impressive opening weekend that sparked hopes of an easy entry into the 100 crore club. However, its pace has slowed considerably in the second week, with collections beginning to dip. Here's a look at how the film has performed at the box office so far.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 9: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film earns just 2.89 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected 3.68 crore net in India on its ninth day from 3,338 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached 78.43 crore, while its India gross stands at 93.51 crore. Although the overall numbers remain respectable, the latest trend indicates that audience interest has slowed considerably after the opening weekend. It has now crossed the lifetime haul of the first Cocktail, which stands at 71 crore.

Cocktail 2 got off to a flying start by collecting over 47 crore during its opening weekend, raising hopes that it would comfortably continue its strong run in the days ahead. However, the collections since Monday have shown a steady decline, and the second Saturday has not brought the jump that is usually expected over the weekend.

One of the biggest reasons behind the slowdown appears to be audience response. While the original Cocktail (2012) was appreciated for its fresh take on relationships and friendships, many viewers feel the sequel has not managed to recreate the same charm. Mixed-to-negative reviews and average word of mouth seem to have affected its hold at the box office.

The film is also facing competition from other releases like Welcome to the Jungle, Main Vaapas Aaunga and new regional films that continue to attract audiences.

Its screen count has fallen sharply over the past few days. The film went from 8,469 shows on Day 7 to 5,965 shows on Day 8 before dropping further to 3,338 shows on Day 9. Such a steep reduction usually indicates that theatres are shifting screens towards films that are performing better.

Can Cocktail 2 still cross 100 crore?

Despite the recent slowdown, Cocktail 2 has collected 77.64 crore net and 92.58 crore gross in India so far. The 100 crore net milestone is still achievable, but the film now has to cover another 22.36 crore. If collections continue at the current pace, trade estimates suggest it could finish its theatrical run in the 85-90 crore net range instead.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania and written by the duo of Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit. The film is backed by producers Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under their respective banners, Maddock Films and Luv Films. This time around, the romantic drama features a fresh lead trio of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The 2012 movie was led by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

 
rashmika mandanna shahid kapoor kriti sanon
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