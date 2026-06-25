Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 14: Imtiaz Ali film holds steady at end of 2nd week, collects ₹34 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 14: Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga hit theatres on June 12, 2026, and its box office run has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, the film initially had a quiet start. Facing stiff competition at the box office, it had a merely decent first week, leading many to write it off and predict it was heading for a flop. Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 14: Imtiaz Ali film sees dip on second Thursday.

However, the tide turned dramatically in the second week. Backed by glowing word-of-mouth, the film witnessed a massive surge in ticket sales. Audiences fell in love with the performances, and the soundtrack quickly took over the charts, breathing new life into its theatrical run. Now, as the film wraps up its second week, the momentum continues to hold its ground. It’s rare to see a movie reverse its fortunes so drastically through pure audience appreciation.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Main Vaapas Aaunga brought in an estimated ₹2.16 crore net in India on its second Thursday, marking a noticeable dip from the days prior. This kind of drop is pretty standard for late-week theatrical runs, especially as a movie heads into its third week, losing a few screens and prime showtimes along the way.

Just a day earlier, on day thirteen, the film had managed a solid ₹2.60 crore net in India. While that was a 16.1% drop from day twelve’s ₹3.10 crore, it represented a completely normal weekday correction after a big weekend. Even with lower weekday footfalls, the movie held a decent 20% occupancy across an impressive 2,923 shows on its second Wednesday. That high screen count proved that theatre owners were still firmly backing the film, trusting its positive word-of-mouth to keep drawing crowds.

By the close of its second full week, the overall box office picture looked highly profitable across both domestic and international markets. Following its 14-day run, the film's total India net collection climbed to ₹34.61 crore

Driven by glowing audience reviews, the film's crossing of the ₹50 crore mark worldwide is a major victory for Imtiaz Ali's latest. Main Vaapas Aaunga has now collected a total of ₹51.78 crore worldwide.

About the film Main Vaapas Aaunga centres on a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while trying to make his way to Pakistan. As his memories begin to return, his grandson starts uncovering pieces of a life that existed before Partition, revealing the emotional wounds and lost connections shaped by history and borders.

The film also marks another collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman, their fifth together after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film was released in theatres on June 12, 2026.