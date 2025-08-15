Kriti Sanon reacts as Homi Adajania confirms she is part of Cocktail 2, calls her ‘work in progress’

Actor Kriti Sanon has reacted after director Homi Adajania confirmed that she is one of the lead actors of Cocktail 2. On Thursday, Homi took to his Instagram Stories and shared the update. Kriti Sanon and Homi Adajania had earlier worked together in the 2017 film Raabta.

Homi Adajania confirms Kriti Sanon will star in Cocktail 2

Homi shared a photo of Kriti sitting on a couch wearing a peach dress. Sharing it, he placed a sticker of "work in progress" on Kriti's face. Homi Adajania also tagged Kriti, suggesting that the prep has begun and it will be shot in international locations, including Italy. "@kritisanon #Thescicilianchapter #Cocktail2," Homi captioned the post.

Kriti reacts to Homi's post

Re-sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Kriti wrote, "This is gonna be a liberating journey..I can feel it (butterfly and heart hand emojis)."

Kriti re-shared Homi Adajania's post on her Instagram.

If reports are to be believed, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are also a part of the film. However, Homi has not disclosed the details of other cast members yet.

Kriti and Homi had earlier worked together in the 2017 film Raabta. Homi was the producer of the film, which also starred late Sushant Singh Rajput, Jim Sarbh, Varun Sharma, and Rajkummar Rao.

About 2012 film Cocktail

Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It was released in 2012. The film was a runaway box office success, minting ₹125 crore worldwide on a budget of just ₹35 crore. A spiritual sequel has been teased for a while.

Kriti's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Kriti has recently completed the shooting of Tere Ishk Mein. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and stars Dhanush in the lead role. The film, described as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 28.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced by Gulshan Kumar under his T-Series banner, and Colour Yellow Productions.