Cocktail 2 trailer: Stuck in a 'threesome', Shahid Kapoor needs to pick a bride between Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon

The trailer opens with Shahid's character reflecting on relationships and love. Through a voiceover, he says in Hindi, "whenever a relationship is new, it's exciting because it's new. New friends are fun because their stories are fun for us. We get tired of listening to the same stories from our old friends. But love is like that torn t-shirt in which we get a peaceful sleep for two nights. But when love turns into friendship and love enters friendship, then there's only one solution to get out of it." As he talks about the changing nature of relationships, Kriti's character interrupts with a playful suggestion: “Like a threesome?”

More than a decade after Cocktail became one of the most-loved romantic dramas in Bollywood, filmmaker Homi Adajania is returning with Cocktail 2. The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the film, offering a first look at the complicated relationship shared by Shahid Kapoor , Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna .

The trailer then shifts to picturesque locations in Italy, where the three lead characters are seen spending time together. While Shahid and Rashmika appear to be romantically involved, Kriti seems to play Shahid's close friend who gradually develops feelings for him. This creates tension within the group and complicates the central relationship.

As the trailer progresses, the emotional conflict becomes clearer. Kriti and Rashmika's characters are shown competing for Shahid's affection, with both seemingly wanting a future with him. Towards the end of the trailer, the two women are seen arguing over who will eventually become Shahid's bride, leaving him with a difficult choice. The trailer also features the popular song Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, a callback to the original Cocktail. The song has already sparked nostalgia among fans of the 2012 film.

Soon after the trailer was released, fans shared their reactions online. One of the comments read, "I think threesome got me." Another commented, "the OG Chocolate boy is back." Another wrote, "Shahid + Kriti+Rashmika= Fire." Another fan wrote, "I know it's a sequel baiting on nostalgia but still somehow looks fresh." Another commented, "loved it, it's going to be fun."