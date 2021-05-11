Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Co-star makes Salman Khan break character while filming Radhe. Watch here
Co-star makes Salman Khan break character while filming Radhe. Watch here

Salman Khan once broke character on set, while filming a scene in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, a new behind-the-scenes video has revealed. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Salman Khan on the sets of Radhe.

A new behind-the-scenes video of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai confirms what many have suspected all along: Radhe is an extension of Salman Khan himself. The video also showed Salman breaking character during filming, and laughing at the performance of a co-star.

The video features the actor's co-stars such as Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff, all talking about the character traits that Salman shares with Radhe. Like Radhe, Salman is 'fearless too', said Disha, while Randeep described the character as 'Salman Khan 2.0' and called the film an 'ode to Salman Khan'.

"Some characters are tailor-made, they say," said director Prabhudeva, adding, "It's like a tailor-made character for Salman." Jackie said in Hindi, "I don't see much of a difference, he behaves in real life as he does on screen."

The video featured a shot in which Salman drives by his actual house, the famous Galaxy Apartments, and another shot in which he zooms in on a Being Human bicycle.

Also read: Salman Khan talks Radhe's OTT release, doesn't want people to say they went for his film 'aur corona phail gaya'

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated for a cross-platform release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid. The actor said that he doesn't want to encourage people to watch the film in theatres, because of the coronavirus pandemic. "I know people are disappointed that they will not be able to watch Radhe on the big screen. Some people have booked auditoriums and are planning to screen my film, which I won’t encourage because I don’t want people to say 'Salman Khan ki picture dekhne gaye aur corona phail gaya (We went to watch Salman Khan's movie and contracted the coronavirus)'. Once this pandemic is over and theatres reopen, if people like the film, we will try to release it on the big screen," Salman was quoted by Peepingmoon as saying.

