Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan talks Radhe's OTT release, doesn't want people to say they went for his film 'aur corona phail gaya'
Salman Khan has reacted to people planning to screen his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in auditoriums.
Salman Khan has reacted to people planning to screen his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in auditoriums.
bollywood

Salman Khan talks Radhe's OTT release, doesn't want people to say they went for his film 'aur corona phail gaya'

  • Salman Khan has reacted to people planning to screen his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in auditoriums. He said that he will not encourage it.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 01:39 PM IST

Actor Salman Khan has reacted to people planning to screen his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in auditoriums, saying that he will not encourage it. He said that he doesn't want people saying that they went to watch his movie and contracted the coronavirus.

In the movie, fans will see Salman as an encounter specialist dealing with the drug menace in Mumbai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, and Randeep Hooda.

"I know people are disappointed that they will not be able to watch Radhe on the big screen. Some people have booked auditoriums and are planning to screen my film, which I won’t encourage because I don’t want people to say ‘Salman Khan ki picture dekhne gaye aur corona phail gaya (We went to watch Salman Khan's movie and contracted the coronavirus)’. Once this pandemic is over and theatres reopen, if people like the film, we will try to release it on the big screen," Salman was quoted by Peepingmoon.

"I apologise to cinema owners who were hoping to earn profits with the release of this film. We waited as long as we could, hoping that this pandemic would end and we would be able to release in theatres all over the country. But that did not happen. We don’t know when things will go back to normal," he added.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says 'personal contribution' towards Covid-19 relief is 15 crore, says he's going 'beyond' his means

Earlier, speaking on the drug angle in the plot of Radhe, he clarified that the investigation of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into an alleged drug racket in Bollywood, happened after the shoot of the film was completed. After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB had launched an investigation last year into the drugs use in the Hindi film industry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
salman khan salman khan films salman khan box office radhe your most wanted bhai + 2 more

Related Stories

Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff.
Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff.
bollywood

Jackie Shroff reveals if Disha Patani takes advice from him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Jackie Shroff said that he does not mingle all that much with Disha Patani, when asked if she comes to him for advice. Disha is rumoured to be dating Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff.
READ FULL STORY
Actors Rahul Dev and Amyra Dastur share how they are ensuring the safety of their parents amid the second wave.
Actors Rahul Dev and Amyra Dastur share how they are ensuring the safety of their parents amid the second wave.
bollywood

Our priority is their health: Celebs share how they are ensuring safety of their parents amid Covid second wave

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Since the virus has a heightened risk to older people, some celebrities are going way more strict this time around while dealing with their parents than they were last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.