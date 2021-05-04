'Couldn't get ICU bed because he wasn't Chhota Rajan': Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar mourns relative's death

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, has penned a note on Facebook after the death of a relative due to Covid-19. She wrote in her note that she was unable to find a hospital bed for him, amid an acute shortage of resources in New Delhi.

Sutapa wrote, "I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us. We couldn’t set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India.and we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital. My gratitude to all the covid warriors who helped. I will never forget you all, my belssings to you all till I live."

She continued, "I will never forget sameerda’s smile ..i will cherish my adolescent memories with him. I will never ever forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not chotarajan. he was an honest man. I will not forget this mayhem in delhi."

Sutapa urged her followers to never forget that people like Sameer could have been saved had more attention been paid to providing oxygen to people, 'than Hindu festivals and Muslim festivals'.

Sutapa had just recently marked Irrfan's first death anniversary, with a series of interviews and remembrances. The actor died on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. She told Film Companion that after bottling in her emotions for many months, she 'cried uncontrollably for days' at a Jaipur wedding, because Rajasthan brought back memories of Irrfan, and because it was the first time she was away from her children and didn't have to put on a brave face for them.