Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Couldn't get ICU bed because he wasn't Chhota Rajan': Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar mourns relative's death
bollywood

'Couldn't get ICU bed because he wasn't Chhota Rajan': Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar mourns relative's death

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has shared a Facebook post about not being able to secure a hospital bed for her relative in Delhi, because he wasn't 'Chhota Rajan'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa pose for a throwback pic.(Instagram)

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, has penned a note on Facebook after the death of a relative due to Covid-19. She wrote in her note that she was unable to find a hospital bed for him, amid an acute shortage of resources in New Delhi.

Sutapa wrote, "I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us. We couldn’t set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India.and we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital. My gratitude to all the covid warriors who helped. I will never forget you all, my belssings to you all till I live."

She continued, "I will never forget sameerda’s smile ..i will cherish my adolescent memories with him. I will never ever forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not chotarajan. he was an honest man. I will not forget this mayhem in delhi."

Sutapa urged her followers to never forget that people like Sameer could have been saved had more attention been paid to providing oxygen to people, 'than Hindu festivals and Muslim festivals'.

Also read: When Irrfan once shocked family saying he would fast on a day associated with Lord Shiva, Sutapa narrates incident

Sutapa had just recently marked Irrfan's first death anniversary, with a series of interviews and remembrances. The actor died on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. She told Film Companion that after bottling in her emotions for many months, she 'cried uncontrollably for days' at a Jaipur wedding, because Rajasthan brought back memories of Irrfan, and because it was the first time she was away from her children and didn't have to put on a brave face for them.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, has penned a note on Facebook after the death of a relative due to Covid-19. She wrote in her note that she was unable to find a hospital bed for him, amid an acute shortage of resources in New Delhi.

Sutapa wrote, "I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us. We couldn’t set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India.and we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital. My gratitude to all the covid warriors who helped. I will never forget you all, my belssings to you all till I live."

She continued, "I will never forget sameerda’s smile ..i will cherish my adolescent memories with him. I will never ever forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not chotarajan. he was an honest man. I will not forget this mayhem in delhi."

Sutapa urged her followers to never forget that people like Sameer could have been saved had more attention been paid to providing oxygen to people, 'than Hindu festivals and Muslim festivals'.

Also read: When Irrfan once shocked family saying he would fast on a day associated with Lord Shiva, Sutapa narrates incident

Sutapa had just recently marked Irrfan's first death anniversary, with a series of interviews and remembrances. The actor died on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. She told Film Companion that after bottling in her emotions for many months, she 'cried uncontrollably for days' at a Jaipur wedding, because Rajasthan brought back memories of Irrfan, and because it was the first time she was away from her children and didn't have to put on a brave face for them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irrfan khan sutapa sikdar covid-19 covid-19 vaccination chhota rajan

Related Stories

bollywood

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens a note for his death anniversary: 'Been a long journey of correcting each other'

PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 06:09 PM IST
bollywood

When Irrfan once shocked family saying he would fast on a day associated with Lord Shiva, Sutapa narrates incident

UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 04:54 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP