Vira Sathidar played the lead in acclaimed film Court.
Court actor Vira Sathidar dies of Covid-19 related complications

Court actor Vira Sathidar has died. The actor had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been on the ventilator for the last two days.
PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film Court, died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 related complications, filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane confirmed.

The actor, who was in his early sixties, was admitted to a city hospital after he contracted the coronavirus.

According to Tamhane, who directed him in the acclaimed 2014 Court, the actor was put on ventilator and breathed his last around 3 AM.

"It's true. He passed away at around 3 AM in the hospital. He had COVID-19 and was on ventilator. It's an extremely unfortunate news. It is yet to sink in," Tamhane told PTI.

Sathidar rose to prominence after playing the role of protest singer NaNarayan Kamble in Court, who is accused of encouraging a manhole worker to commit suicide through one of his folk songs.

Also read: Aamir Khan on shooting Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor: 'We had to deal with Kareena and Corona'

Tamhane said the news of Sathidar's demise has come as a "huge shock" to him.

"He was not only an actor, activist and a poet but also one of the nicest human beings I've met. I still can't process it. He was a fantastic person and I can now only think of the time we spent making Court," the director added.

Apart from Court, which was India's official entry to Oscars 2016, Sathidar went on to feature in two more short films.

