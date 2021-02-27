IND USA
bollywood

Covid effect on pre-shoot rituals for actors? Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor spill the beans

Actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan and Aparshakti Khurana tell us their one pre-Covid ritual which has been impacted in the current scenario.
By Rishabh Suri
FEB 27, 2021 04:34 PM IST

In the Covid world, a lot has changed. Everyone has that one thing which they either can’t do or find difficult to do in this pandemic, and actors aren’t any different.

We ask some of them about that one pre-Covid ritual they find difficult to do before their shoots in today’s time. Here’s what they reveal:

SARA ALI KHAN

I am the most jovial person, so I would go on set and say hello to 300 people, sit around all the time. Whether it’s Varun (Dhawan) or Ranveer (Singh), I would always like to be on set watching them give a shot. Even Dhanush sir, in Atrangi Re’s schedule, I would always be the one wanting to see him give a take. Now it’s become like kaam khatam, mask pehen ke door ho jaao. That’s one thing that has changed. My namaste is something that has stood the test of time though!

ANIL KAPOOR

Covid hasn’t gotten in the way of my only consistent pre shoot ritual, my fitness regime. My trainer Marc makes sure to adopt my training in ways that make the best possible allowance for the circumstances, and so I have never had to miss a day of physical rigour that keeps me grounded and sane before and through shoots.

TAAPSEE PANNU

My holidays, which I take after finishing a project and starting another one, I thought will not happen. Only Maldives and Dubai are open, and I have been to both of them. After Haseen Dilruba, I went to Dubai. I am running short of destinations. That’s one ritual I am finding difficult to keep up in these Covid times.

MONA SINGH

What actually happens with actors is when we are travelling outdoors for a long shoot, we chill together during shoots. It didn’t happen when I went back to work, nobody could chill together. After shooting, we had to back to our rooms.

APARSHAKTI KHURANA

Not only on set, otherwise too I am a very hug person. On set, if anyone would be having a bad day, I would be known for giving good energy, before the shoot I would go and give them a big tight hug. That’s what I am missing the most.

