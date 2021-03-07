'Cowboy' Taimur steps out with dad Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan
- Taimur Ali Khan was photographed in Mumbai on Sunday. The star kid was seen out with his father Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan.
Taimur Ali Khan was spotted out and about on Sunday. The little star kid seemed to be in a jovial mood as he stepped out with his father Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan. The four-year-old, who recently turned big brother, was seen channelling his inner cowboy spirit in a pair of boots and a cowboy hat. He wore a mask when he spotted the cameras.
Saif, on the other hand, sported a white traditional Indian kurta along with a pair of white pants. Sara was seen wearing a long-kurta-style dress for her day out.
Also Read: Vidya Balan recalls parents' first reaction to The Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'
Taimur turned an older brother last month after Kareena Kapoor and Saif welcomed their second child. Kareena delivered a baby boy on February 21. Following the news of the baby's arrival, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor told The Times of India that Taimur was thrilled with the new arrival at home. "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart," he said.
Saif made headlines over the weekend when he hosted a birthday party for his eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who turned 20 on March 5. Several star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Seema and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, and Pooja Bedi's daughter and actor Alaya F attended the bash.
Ibrahim was spotted making his way to the birthday venue with his sister Sara. They posed for the cameras, where Ibrahim flaunted his jacket, before heading inside the house and enjoying the night. A photo from inside the party saw Saif and Ibrahim posing together. Sara also shared a photo from the night and called Ibrahim a carbon copy of Saif. "Daddy’s Day Out," she captioned the photo.
