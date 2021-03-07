IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vidya Balan recalls parents' first reaction to The Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Vidya Balan recalls parents' first reaction to The Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'

  • Actor Vidya Balan has recalled feeling worried about how her family would react to The Dirty Picture. She revealed her mother and father's immediate reaction to the film.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST

Actor Vidya Balan recalled feeling nervous to see how her family would react to her racy role in The Dirty Picture. Vidya played yesteryear adult entertainer Silk Smitha in the film, directed by Milan Luthria.

The Dirty Picture was a critical and commercial success, winning Vidya a National Film Award and grossing over 100 crore. In an interview, she remembered being 'worried' about how her family would react to the film.

"We have had support; we were never judged," she told The Times of India. "For example, during the screening of The Dirty Picture, I was worried about how they would react and was waiting outside the screening room during the interval. But when they came out of the screening, my father actually clapped and said, ‘I didn’t see my daughter anywhere in the film’. And my mother cried when the movie ended. Firstly, it was tough for her to see me die on-screen. But most importantly, she said that not for a moment did she feel that I looked cheap, which was a huge compliment coming from her. Because there is a thin line between being sexy and sleazy. But I think, for that, I am grateful to the people I have worked with."

Also read: Vidya Balan recounts scarring casting couch incident, says south director asked to go to her hotel room

Vidya said that The Dirty Picture wasn't a sure-shot success, and many people had advised her not to do it. She said, "During The Dirty Picture, people would tell me, ‘Are you mad? This will be the end of your career.' That’s when I realised I have to only tune in to the voice within."

Vidya was last seen in the Shakuntala Devi biopic, which released on Amazon Prime Video. Her next film is Sherni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vidya balan the dirty picture silk smitha

Related Stories

Vidya Balan’s last release was the Shakuntala Devi biopic.
Vidya Balan’s last release was the Shakuntala Devi biopic.
bollywood

Vidya Balan wasn’t first choice for Hum Paanch, said she was an ‘awkward teenager’ when she was cast

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 01, 2021 08:07 AM IST
On Vidya Balan’s birthday, revisit her breakout television role, in the hit sitcom Hum Paanch. Vidya wasn’t the first choice, and joined the cast a year after the show’s launch.
READ FULL STORY
Vidya Balan urged everyone to ‘let the law take its course’.
Vidya Balan urged everyone to ‘let the law take its course’.
bollywood

Vidya Balan slams vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Isn’t it supposed to be innocent until proven guilty?’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2020 06:56 PM IST
Vidya Balan has said it was unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had become a ‘media circus’ and said that she was heartbroken to see Rhea Chakraborty vilified without being proven guilty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
bollywood

Inside Ibramin Ali Khan's birthday bash with Saif, Sara calls them 'carbon copy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures from brother Ibrahim's birthday party. More pictures were shared by one of Ibrahim's friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Anupam’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his 'best friends'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared a video from his birthday 'pawri' with his 'best friends'. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Vidya recalls parents' first reaction to Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Actor Vidya Balan has recalled feeling worried about how her family would react to The Dirty Picture. She revealed her mother and father's immediate reaction to the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle uses cute pic of Nitara to give important message about Covid-19 safety

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna, using an adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy, urged everyone to wear their masks correctly instead of using them as 'chin straps'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Janhvi celebrates birthday on Good Luck Jerry sets, gets cake smeared on face

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, with the team of Good Luck Jerry. See inside pictures and videos from the celebrations here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt leaves Katrina Kaif lovestruck with her 'fruity' photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is ready for summer and her latest Instagram post is a proof of it. Alia was seen soaking up the sun, leaving Katrina Kaif impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.
bollywood

Akshay shares pic from Ram Setu prep with Jacqueline, Nushrratt Bharuccha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Akshay Kumar shares a picture from the script-reading session of Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Baruccha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Saba share mutual love on Instagram, see picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, reciprocated the love that was showered on her by his sister, Saba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
bollywood

When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
bollywood

“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today

By HT City Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar says that the rumours regarding his attendance at political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
bollywood

Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
bollywood

Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shraddha attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan's birthday bash, Ranveer also spotted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
bollywood

On Queen's 7th anniversary, Kangana says she did it 'for money' to fund studies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that she did Queen 'for money' and never thought it would even be released. The film celebrates its seventh anniversary on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP