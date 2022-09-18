Criticising Alia Bhatt for working during her pregnancy is 'just jealousy', says Ranbir Kapoor: 'You should be inspired'

Ranbir Kapoor was all praise for Alia Bhatt in a recent interview. The actor lauded his wife for being out and about promoting her films, Darlings and then Brahmastra, and giving interview and travelling across the country for events, even during her pregnancy. He said any kind of criticism she is facing for her pregnancy is ‘just jealousy’. Also read: Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her ‘home’, shares unseen pic of the two

Alia has worked through her pregnancy. She shot for her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone in Europe, and also worked on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the past few weeks, Alia has been promoting Brahmastra with Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji. Speaking about Alia working through her pregnancy, Ranbir said people, who criticised her are jealous of her.

"I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is - I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously,” Ranbir Kapoor told NDTV, when the couple was asked about the sexist reporting around Alia’s pregnancy announcement.

Ranbir also said Alia was ‘one of the most important actors’ in Indian cinema, and should be respected for her work, the way she carries herself, and the value system she stands by. "One thing is clear and I'm not saying this because she is my wife. Alia in the history of Indian cinema is probably one of the most important actors there's ever been. The work she's done on screen or the kind of way she carries herself, the value system that she has and what she stands by, I haven't seen that strength in men or women and I think we should just respect that,” Ranbir said.

Alia and Ranbir, who were last seen in Brahmastra, are expecting their first child together. In June, Alia surprised her fans by announcing the news of her pregnancy via an Instagram post. She had shared a picture from her sonography session that featured her along with Ranbir. She had captioned the photo, "Our baby coming soon."

