Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her ‘home’, shares unseen pic of him kissing her nose; fans say ‘take care both of you’

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her ‘home’, shares unseen pic of him kissing her nose; fans say ‘take care both of you’

bollywood
Published on Sep 18, 2022 11:43 AM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been busy promoting their latest release of Brahmastra. On Sunday, Alia shared a loved-up photo of the couple along with a sweet caption. See it here.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose together in a new picture.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose together in a new picture.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photo of herself and Ranbir Kapoor. The black-and-white picture gave a close-up of the actors’ faces, where Ranbir was seen giving Alia a kiss on her nose. Both Alia and Ranbir had their eyes closed in the romantic photo. The couple was recently seen together onscreen for the first time in their film Brahmastra, which released in theatres on September 9. Also read: Alia Bhatt’s baby shower to be held soon

In her Instagram caption, Alia Bhatt simple wrote, “Home.” She also added an infinity emoji to her caption. The photo of the parents-to-be was clicked by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker. He shared the same picture on Instagram, and wrote, “Ranbir Alia.” He added heart emojis and the hashtag ‘post pack-up shot’ to his caption. Many commented on Alia and Ranbir’s photo. Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan wrote under Alia’s post, “Beautiful.” A fan commented, “Take care both of you.”

Alia Bhatt shared a new photo with Ranbir Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo with Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, Alia and Ranbir stepped out in Mumbai, while twinning in their matching black looks. Earlier, they had been promoting their latest film Brahmastra, and travelling to different cities and making joint public appearances. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial has been making waves at the box office. The film has already crossed 300 crore in gross worldwide earnings. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Mouni Roy as the antagonist, with extended cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan.

After getting married in April this year, Alia had announced her pregnancy in June. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and Alia’s mom Soni Razdan will reportedly host a baby shower for Alia, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and many other celebs will attend the event, set to take place this month.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out