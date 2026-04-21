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Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer: Kapil Sharma’s wedding plans go haywire as Neetu Kapoor’s 'savage daadi’ decides to marry

Kapil Sharma returns with family comedy Daadi Ki Shaadi, featuring Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Sadia Khateeb.

Apr 21, 2026 05:22 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to return with a laughter-packed family drama, Daadi Ki Shaadi. The makers have unveiled the film’s trailer, offering a glimpse into its chaotic household and quirky dynamics. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, and the trailer has already received a thumbs-up from Alia Bhatt.

Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer

Daadi Ki Shaadi trailer: Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor headline this family drama.

The trailer opens with Kapil’s family worrying about his marriage, soon finding a seemingly perfect match in Sadia Khateeb, intelligent, beautiful, and well-suited to a joint family. However, things take an unexpected turn when Sadia’s grandmother, played by Neetu Kapoor, decides to get married herself. This creates a major hurdle, as Sadia’s family is given an ultimatum, stop the grandmother’s wedding or risk losing the alliance with Kapil.

Helmed by Ashish R Mohan and backed by RTake Studios and BeingU Studios, the family comedy drama stars Kapil Sharma, R. Sarathkumar, Neetu Kapoor, Teju Kolhapuri, Sadia Khateeb and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others, in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 8 May, on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Talking about working with Neetu Kapoor in Daadi Ki Shaadi, Sadia told Zoom, “The experience of shooting this film was the best experience of my life. I am thrilled and happy to be a part of this story. And to be working with people like Neetu ma'am, Kapil Sharma, Aditi Mittal, Riddhima, I only feel grateful because I had a great experience.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

neetu kapoor riddhima kapoor sahni kapil sharma
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