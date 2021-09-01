Dabboo Ratnani says Kiara Advani didn't pose topless for calendar; he wanted to avoid vulgarity

Actor Kiara Advani ruffled some feathers with her picture for photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar, which appeared to show her posing topless on a beach. Kiara had attracted similar attention the year before that, when she seemingly posed topless behind a large leaf for Dabboo's 2020 calendar.

But in a new interview, the photographer said that he shot Kiara strategically, and made sure to not cross the line into vulgarity. Dabboo Ratnani also clarified that in the new photo, Kiara isn't topless.

He told a leading daily, “Yes, I have read what's being said online. But Kiara has not gone topless in my black-and-white picture that has emerged of late.” He added, "I tend to shoot in a particular way that leaves a lot to the imagination. I think too-much-sexy in your face gets vulgar. It is better to leave a certain intrigue.”





Dabboo fielded allegations of plagiarism for his shot of Kiara last year, when photographer Marie Barsch took to Instagram to point out the similarities between their photos. Dabboo had responded by saying that the shot was inspired by one he created in 1992, so if anything, he'd plagiarised himself.

He wrote in a post, "Beautiful Tabu Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2002. This timeless and mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a little noise about Kiara Alia Advani’s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with a leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept and if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF. #loveandpeace. Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me 100! That’s all that matters."

Kiara was last seen in Shershaah, which has emerged as the most-watched Indian film on Amazon Prime Video. The war drama, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, starred Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.