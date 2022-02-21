Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022 full list of winners: Ranveer Singh is Best Actor, Shershaah nabs Best Film
- Winners for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were declared on Sunday night during a ceremony in Mumbai. Here's who won what.
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were declared during a star-studded ceremony on Sunday night in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh was crowned Best Actor while Best Film went to Shershaah.
Here is a complete list of winners:
1. Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh
2. Best International Feature Film - Another Round
3. Best Director - Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack
4. Best Cinematographer - Jayakrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dillruba
5. Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik for Kaagaz
6. Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom
7. Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth
8. People's Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dassani
9. People's Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan
10. Best Film - Shershaah
11. Best Actor - Ranveer Singh for 83
12. Best Actress - Kriti Sanon for Mimi
13. Best Debut - Ahan Shetty for Tadap
14. Film Of The Year - Pushpa: The Rise
15. Best Web Series - Candy
16. Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2
17. Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon for Aranyak
18. Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra
19. Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor
20. Best Short Film - Pauli
21. Television Series of The Year - Anupama
22. Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
23. Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya
24. Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar
25. Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly
26. Critics Best Film - Sardar Udham
27. Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah
28. Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani for Shershaah
(With ANI inputs)