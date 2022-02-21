Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022 full list of winners: Ranveer Singh is Best Actor, Shershaah nabs Best Film

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were declared during a star-studded ceremony on Sunday night in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh was crowned Best Actor while Best Film went to Shershaah.

Here is a complete list of winners:

1. Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh

2. Best International Feature Film - Another Round

3. Best Director - Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack

4. Best Cinematographer - Jayakrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dillruba

5. Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik for Kaagaz

6. Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom

7. Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth

8. People's Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dassani

9. People's Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan

10. Best Film - Shershaah

11. Best Actor - Ranveer Singh for 83

12. Best Actress - Kriti Sanon for Mimi

13. Best Debut - Ahan Shetty for Tadap

14. Film Of The Year - Pushpa: The Rise

15. Best Web Series - Candy

16. Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2

17. Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon for Aranyak

18. Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra

19. Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor

20. Best Short Film - Pauli

21. Television Series of The Year - Anupama

22. Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

23. Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya

24. Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

25. Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly

26. Critics Best Film - Sardar Udham

27. Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah

28. Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani for Shershaah

