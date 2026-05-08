Dadi Neetu Kapoor's morning ritual with granddaughter Raha includes pedicure session, dressup game: ‘She does my makeup’

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor often speaks fondly about spending time with her granddaughter Raha Kapoor. Recently, in a podcast with Soha Ali Khan, the veteran actor opened up about one of Raha’s favourite games at home and revealed how the little one loves turning their mornings into mini salon sessions.

Neetu Kapoor talks about her morning routine with Raha

Neetu Kapoor says she is very close to granddaughter Raha Kapoor.

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Neetu talked about her closeness with granddaughter Raha, revealing their favourite game to play together. She shared, "She would come every morning and say, ‘Dida Dida, let’s do pedicure.’ So I get this water for her, garam karke, we put our feet inside and then I say, ‘You know this costs money, do you have money?’ And then she says, ‘Yes, I have money,’ and then she gives me pretend money. It’s so cute."

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{{^usCountry}} Neetu further revealed that the fun does not end there. After their “pedicure session”, Raha takes over Neetu’s dressing room and enjoys playing dress-up with her grandmother. “Then I take her to my dressing room, then she puts rollers in my hair, then she does my makeup. But that’s the dress-up game and we play that game,” she added. Even Soha was in awe as Neetu described Raha's cute moments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neetu further revealed that the fun does not end there. After their “pedicure session”, Raha takes over Neetu’s dressing room and enjoys playing dress-up with her grandmother. “Then I take her to my dressing room, then she puts rollers in my hair, then she does my makeup. But that’s the dress-up game and we play that game,” she added. Even Soha was in awe as Neetu described Raha's cute moments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Raha is the daughter of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2022 and a year later, they introduced her to the world leaving everyone in awe of her cuteness. Raha's videos waving at paparazzi and sharing a cute moment with her grandmother Neetu often meltted hearts on internte. However, last year, the couple requested media and paparazzi to avoid clicking Raha's picture. Neetu Kapoor's recent movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raha is the daughter of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2022 and a year later, they introduced her to the world leaving everyone in awe of her cuteness. Raha's videos waving at paparazzi and sharing a cute moment with her grandmother Neetu often meltted hearts on internte. However, last year, the couple requested media and paparazzi to avoid clicking Raha's picture. Neetu Kapoor's recent movie {{/usCountry}}

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The veteran actor's comedy drama, Daadi Ki Shaadi, released in theatres today, May 8. The film, which also stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and R Sarathkumar among others in key roles, opened to mixed reviews from the critics. Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film marks Riddhima's Bollywood debut.

The story revolves around Vimla Ahuja (Neetu Kapoor), widowed, who lives alone in Shimla in her sprawling bungalow. One fine day, an autocorrect error in a Facebook status makes it seem that she's marrying again- and all hell breaks loose. Her two sons and daughter, alongwith their families land up at her house to dissuade her. They feel embarassed at her decision. Tagging along with them is Tony Kalra (Kapil Sharma), whose engagement to Kannu Ahuja (Sadia Khateeb) is stuck because of Vimla's re marriage plans.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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