...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Daisy Shah shares she was inappropriately touched by a filmmaker in South: ‘That just put me off’

Daisy Shah has recalled a uncomfortable situation from the past when she went for a casting call with a filmmaker from the South.

Apr 16, 2026 02:31 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
Advertisement

Actor Daisy Shah, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho (2014), has opened up about an uncomfortable incident which took place in Mumbai when a filmmaker had come to the city to conduct auditions. The filmmaker's behaviour put her at unease, recalled the actor in an interview with The Free Press Journal. (Also read: Daisy Shah hopes Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana get back together after wedding fiasco: ‘We don’t know actual truth’)

What Daisy said

Daisy Shah has opened up about a distressing incident in her life.

She said, “I was touched badly by one of the filmmakers in South. He had come to Mumbai for casting. We were 6-7 girls who went to meet him. He was meeting everyone of us individually. But I didn't like because he touched me and he was holding my hand.”

She added, "I've always been apprehensive about people touching me. The reason why I don't get massage done is because I don't like being touched, even by a woman...by a man is a different story altogether. So that just put me off. I told him 'I will get back to you' but I never got back to him."

The actor did not name the filmmaker she was talking about.

About Daisy Shah

On the work front, Daisy is set to star as the female lead in an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled thriller directed by Palash Muchhal. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade.

 
daisy shah
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Daisy Shah shares she was inappropriately touched by a filmmaker in South: ‘That just put me off’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.