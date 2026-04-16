Daisy Shah shares she was inappropriately touched by a filmmaker in South: ‘That just put me off’

Actor Daisy Shah, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho (2014), has opened up about an uncomfortable incident which took place in Mumbai when a filmmaker had come to the city to conduct auditions. The filmmaker's behaviour put her at unease, recalled the actor in an interview with The Free Press Journal. (Also read: Daisy Shah hopes Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana get back together after wedding fiasco: ‘We don’t know actual truth’)

What Daisy said

Daisy Shah has opened up about a distressing incident in her life.

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She said, “I was touched badly by one of the filmmakers in South. He had come to Mumbai for casting. We were 6-7 girls who went to meet him. He was meeting everyone of us individually. But I didn't like because he touched me and he was holding my hand.”

She added, "I've always been apprehensive about people touching me. The reason why I don't get massage done is because I don't like being touched, even by a woman...by a man is a different story altogether. So that just put me off. I told him 'I will get back to you' but I never got back to him."

The actor did not name the filmmaker she was talking about.

About Daisy Shah

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{{^usCountry}} Daisy began her career as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya and appeared as a background dancer in several Bollywood songs before stepping into acting. She made her lead debut in Kannada cinema with Bhadra and Bodyguard, and later rose to fame in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (2014). She went on to appear in films like Hate Story 3 (2015) and has participated in dance reality shows and television appearances as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daisy began her career as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya and appeared as a background dancer in several Bollywood songs before stepping into acting. She made her lead debut in Kannada cinema with Bhadra and Bodyguard, and later rose to fame in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (2014). She went on to appear in films like Hate Story 3 (2015) and has participated in dance reality shows and television appearances as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Most recently, Daisy was seen in Amjad Khan's web series Red Room, which also featured Amit Gaur, Anuj Sachdeva, Reena Aggarwal and Reeva Chaudhary in key roles. Apart from acting, Daisy is quite active on YouTube, where she shares her daily routines with fans through her vlogs. She currently enjoys a following of around 50,000 subscribers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most recently, Daisy was seen in Amjad Khan's web series Red Room, which also featured Amit Gaur, Anuj Sachdeva, Reena Aggarwal and Reeva Chaudhary in key roles. Apart from acting, Daisy is quite active on YouTube, where she shares her daily routines with fans through her vlogs. She currently enjoys a following of around 50,000 subscribers. {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Daisy is set to star as the female lead in an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled thriller directed by Palash Muchhal. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade.

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