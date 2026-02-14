Palash Muchhal is ‘mentally prepared’, says his lawyer; calls out Marathi actor Vidnyan Mane for making personal attack

Music composer and singer Palash Muchhal was granted relief in the wake of the defamation suit in which he filed a ₹10 crore defamation case against Marathi actor Vidnyan Mane for making ‘false’ and ‘outrageous’ accusations. The Bombay High Court restrained Vidnyan Mane from making defamatory remarks against the composer. Now Palash's advocate, Shreyansh Mithare, welcomed the court's decision as a "relief" and commented on the issue. Palash Muchhal's lawyer has commented after fraud allegations.

‘Palash is trying to move on with his life’ As per the latest update from news agency ANI, Mithare said, “There has been a lot of controversy about Palash Muchhal, especially surrounding his marriage. But now both the families have chosen their own paths, and Palaash is trying to move on with his life. This controversy is not about the two parties but from a third party. A man named Vidnyan Mane from Mumbai's Sangli has claimed to have given ₹40 lakhs to Palaash for making a film. He also claimed that the money has not been returned.”

He went on to add, “Vidnyan Mane has made some defamatory statements in the media. He has also made some allegations about Palash's marriage. This is a personal attack on Palash. We had sent him a defamation notice of ₹10 crores. After he didn't stop making such statements, we reached out to the High Court, which has now issued a restraining order. The court has restrained Mane from talking about Palash and his family to the media until the case is decided. I think that the third person, Vidnyan Mane, must be investigated on the basis of what he is saying and why he is doing it. Palash is a strong boy and is mentally prepared to fight the matter legally.”

What was the complaint? The composer's advocates Siddesh Bhole and Shreyansh Mitare had submitted to the court that there was a commercial dispute between the parties. But Mane's comments in the interview refer to an incident that is alleged to have occurred on November 23, 2025, which have harmed not just Muchhal's reputation but also that of his family members.

As per the complaint, Palash met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023. As Mane showed interest in investing in film production, Muchhal said he could invest in his upcoming project 'Nazaria' as a producer, he claimed. After the film was released on OTT platforms, Mane can earn a profit of ₹12 lakh on an investment of ₹25 lakh, Muchhal told him, and also offered him a role in the film, the complaint alleged. The two met twice after that, and Mane allegedly gave a total of ₹40 lakh to Muchhal as of March 2025. The project, however, did not get completed, so Mane demanded his money back but allegedly got no response. He then approached Sangli police. He also accused Palash of cheating on Smriti before their marriage.