Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh come together for Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Sam Bahadur has got new additions to the cast. The biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw will now also star Dangal actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, as Sam's wife and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, respectively.

Vicky shared the update about the film on Instagram on director Meghna Gulzar's birthday. He wrote: “It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw and @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the Sam Bahadur family!" Sanya even commented to the post, "Can't wait."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical drama is based on the life and times of the valiant Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes. He was the Chief of the Army Staff in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

Gulzar said the team is excited to have Sanya and Fatima on board. "There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of Sam Bahadur. Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life," the director said in a statement.

Vicky's last film Sardar Udham was also a biopic, based on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. The actor received rave reviews for his performance in the film by Shoojit Sircar. It released on Amazon Prime Video. The film was also shortlisted among with 14 other films for the Indian submissions for Best Foreign Film category at the 94th Academy Awards, but was not selected.

Sanya recently saw the release of her film Meenakshi Sundareshwar on Netflix. Fatima was seen in Ajeeb Daastaans, also on Netflix.