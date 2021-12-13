Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh come together for Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur
bollywood

Dangal girls Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh come together for Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur

Sanya Malhotra will be seen as Vicky Kaushal's wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as former PM Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur. 
Sam Bahadur stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:41 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Sam Bahadur has got new additions to the cast. The biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw will now also star Dangal actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, as Sam's wife and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, respectively. 

Vicky shared the update about the film on Instagram on director Meghna Gulzar's birthday. He wrote: “It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw and @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the Sam Bahadur family!" Sanya even commented to the post, "Can't wait."

RELATED STORIES

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical drama is based on the life and times of the valiant Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes. He was the Chief of the Army Staff in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

Also read: Katrina Kaif walks towards Vicky Kaushal under floral canopy held by sisters. See pics from moments before varmala

Gulzar said the team is excited to have Sanya and Fatima on board. "There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of Sam Bahadur. Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life," the director said in a statement.

Vicky's last film Sardar Udham was also a biopic, based on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. The actor received rave reviews for his performance in the film by Shoojit Sircar. It released on Amazon Prime Video. The film was also shortlisted among with 14 other films for the Indian submissions for Best Foreign Film category at the 94th Academy Awards, but was not selected.

Sanya recently saw the release of her film Meenakshi Sundareshwar on Netflix. Fatima was seen in Ajeeb Daastaans, also on Netflix. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vicky kaushal fatima sana shaikh sanya malhotra sam manekshaw
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP