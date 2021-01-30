IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Darshan Kumaar: You need to have patience, work hard for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
bollywood

Darshan Kumaar: You need to have patience, work hard for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you

Actor Darshan Kumaar says he has always been very particular about the kind of projects he takes up whether it’s on TV, web or in films.
READ FULL STORY
By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:38 PM IST

To say that 2020 proved to be a game changer for Darshan Kumaar won’t be wrong. Even while struggling with the pandemic, the actor says things took a satisfying turn for him professionally. His web shows Avrodh: The Seige Within, and both seasons of Aashram, garnered a positive response.

Grateful for the love he got from audiences, the actor says, “OTT as a medium has emerged and how! Whenever I step out even with a mask and safety goggles on, people recognise me as Ujagar Singh (from Aashram) the moment I say something. Recently, someone stopped me on the road and asked me about its third season.”

Kumar feels the web medium has opened up new horizons not just for actors, but also for the kind of stories people want to tell, and their presentation.

“Now, the audiences have so much new, and interesting content from across the world to enjoy on the web. As far as actors and creators are concerned, everyone gets equal footing here,” explains the actor, who will next be seen in second season of The Family Man, third season of Aashram, and two films — Toofan, and an untitled suspense thriller.

Kumar had done cameos in Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai (2001) and Tere Naam (2003) before he bagged a lead part in Mary Kom (2014) as Priyanka Chopra onscreen husband. But since then, he has done a handful of films and that too, mostly supporting parts.

“After Mary Kom, I got similar roles of husbands, boy-next-door etc. People here tend to classify you into certain characters,” he reasons, adding that even after Aashram, he has been offered “cop characters in at least 50 films”.

Kumar says for the last 13-14 years that he has been doing theatre under actor Naseeruddin Shah, there’s one thing he has learnt from him. “That one needs to have patience. Even when I did TV, I did good shows like Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Mahadev. Same goes for OTT. I’ve always been choosy. So, when lead roles don’t come your way you get disappointed, but you don’t lose hope and work harder everyday and keep proving yourself for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you,” he says, admitting that Bollywood is a “tough nut to crack, more so for outsiders”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
bollywood

Darshan Kumaar: You need to have patience, work hard for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Actor Darshan Kumaar says he has always been very particular about the kind of projects he takes up whether it’s on TV, web or in films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut was impressed by the song.
Kangana Ranaut was impressed by the song.
bollywood

Fan's music video on 'Sherni Kangana' impresses actor: 'Your love is all I have'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video on Twitter which shows a fan of hers singing a song in her praise. The singer calls her a sherni (lioness) who will be awarded the Padma Bhushan one day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zareen Khan has spoken about her resemblance with Katrina Kaif.
Zareen Khan has spoken about her resemblance with Katrina Kaif.
bollywood

Zareen on comparisons to Katrina: 'No filmmaker wants to work with a duplicate'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Zareen Khan has opened up about her comparison to fellow actor Katrina Kaif and has claimed it destroyed her career as no one wants to work with a duplicate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan is being shot in Dubai.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan is being shot in Dubai.
bollywood

SRK's fans share videos of action scenes being shot for Pathan in Dubai. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been sharing videos from the shoot locations of his upcoming film Pathan in Dubai. Videos show actors and stunt crew filming high octane action scenes on top of cars and trucks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan praised ex-wife Sussanne Khan's creativity as she shared a glimpse of her work.
Hrithik Roshan praised ex-wife Sussanne Khan's creativity as she shared a glimpse of her work.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is amazed as Sussanne Khan works on an interior design project

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Sussanne Khan shared a video of her working on decorating an elaborate chandelier and praising her for her creativity was her former husband, actor Hrithik Roshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli has started a new project, where she will work towards women empowerment.
Navya Naveli has started a new project, where she will work towards women empowerment.
bollywood

Navya Naveli takes on troll who told her to 'get a job': 'I do have a job'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been working in the NGO space for a while and when she revealed her latest project, she got some unkind reactions too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hansal Mehta has again called his film Simran a mistake.
Hansal Mehta has again called his film Simran a mistake.
bollywood

Hansal Mehta jokes about his mistakes: Supporting Hazare and making Simran

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said that he had once supported Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal but now considers them to be mistakes. Much like his experience of making the 2017 film Simran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor has great things to say about her cousin Shanaya and sister Khushi.
Janhvi Kapoor has great things to say about her cousin Shanaya and sister Khushi.
bollywood

Janhvi cheers as Shanaya makes Instagram account public

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor had nice things to say about cousin Shanaya Kapoor as the latter made her Instagram account public. She even praised her sister Khushi Kapoor's Instagram skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty with her mother-in-law.
Shilpa Shetty with her mother-in-law.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty reveals her 'dream mom-in-law', gossips about Raj Kundra. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty has shared a post featuring her and her mother-in-law. She revealed the two were gossiping about Raj Kundra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renee Sen and Darsheel Safary will reportedly star in a short film called Dramayama.
Renee Sen and Darsheel Safary will reportedly star in a short film called Dramayama.
bollywood

Renee Sen praises actor Darsheel Safary, calls him 'an amazing friend'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen shared a bunch of pictures with her co-star Darsheel Safary and called him her 'friend'. The two are reportedly working on a short film called Dramayama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neil Nitin Mukesh in a still from Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni.
Neil Nitin Mukesh in a still from Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni.
bollywood

When Neil Nitin Mukesh played a younger Govinda as a child actor, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh starred in 1989 film Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni as a child actor. He was seen singing a song on the stage in a shot from the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Bigg Boss 14 viewers slam Rakhi's behaviour, Justice League's release date out

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:46 AM IST
From Bigg Boss 14 viewers slamming Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards Abhinav Shukla to Zack Snyder revealing Justice League release date, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan is all praise about Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger.
Hrithik Roshan is all praise about Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan praises Priyanka, Rajkummar's performance in The White Tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has thanked Hrithik Roshan who praised her film The White Tiger and her performance in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. Also seen there was Avantika Malik.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai. Also seen there was Avantika Malik.
bollywood

Deepika and Ranveer dine out, watch her give Avantika Malik a hug while leaving

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out for a dinner on Friday. What caught the eye was the hug that Deepika and Avantika Malik shared at the time when the actor duo left the place. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been shooting for Pathan in Mumbai. Suhana Khan is pursuing her education in New York.
Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been shooting for Pathan in Mumbai. Suhana Khan is pursuing her education in New York.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam drop off Suhana at airport in his fancy car

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of the day as he, accompanied by his young son AbRam, was seen dropping off his daughter, Suhana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP