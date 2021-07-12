Darshan Kumar on date issues amid pandemic delays: Actors have to compromise on projects, it is frustrating

Actor Darshan Kumar is happy with the busy phase in his career, albeit the fact that in the current times, everything is so uncertain, that people want to make the most of the unlock phase. Naturally, makers want to get shooting immediately and wrap up projects.

In such a scenario, actors are the ones who face the tough decision of allotting their dates. To whom do they give it on priority is what makes it difficult.

Kumar relates to this and tells us, “I was shooting a lot before the lockdown came. But because of the second wave, all projects got postponed. It hit us in April, the shoot for season 3 of Aashram was supposed to happen then. It got delayed because of that, and now we shoot for it in either September or October.”

In fact, the 34-year-old didn’t have dates to give to newer projects, because of which he had to turn some down too.

“Everyone is behind me, asking for the same dates. I’m just pulling my hair! I’m very choosy and hardly sign the films I read. I’ve signed two as of now, and both are amazing scripts. I just have my fingers crossed, that things work out,” says Kumar, who’ll be seen next in the film Toofan, set for a direct to OTT release.

Letting go of projects is something he feels is happening with most actors now and he reasons that it’s impossible for an actor to be at two places at the same time.

“That’s what I’m thinking then, which one to leave and which one to say yes to. I cannot do anything. Everyone now wants to start, as they were all waiting for normal days to come back. Now that they have, that want to start as soon as possible. I’ve to compromise on something or the other, it is a little frustrating,” explains the actor.