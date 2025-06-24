Darsheel Safary thought it'd be 'cool' to be part of Sitaare Zameen Par; calls himself a 'zariya' in Taare Zameen Par

Darsheel Safary, who essayed the role of Ishaan Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par, has spoken about not being a part of Aamir Khan’s new film Sitaare Zameen Par. Speaking with News18, Darsheel revealed that there "might have been days" when he thought it would be "cool" to be part of the RS Prasanna directorial. He also called himself a "zariya (medium)" in Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel Safary opened up about Taare Zameen Par and Sitaare Zameen Par.

Darsheel Safary talks about not starring in Sitaare Zameen Par

Darsheel Safary talked about when he wanted to be a part of Sitaare Zameen Par. He said, “Having possessiveness is a natural emotion, so there might have been days where I thought ‘it’d have been cool if I was a part of Sitaare Zameen Par. But then, if you look at the bigger picture, you are delivering the best product in the most natural, organic way. If it doesn’t fit, it just doesn’t."

Darsheel Safary on his Taare Zameen Par journey

He also opened up about his journey with Taare Zameen Par. “I have always known that this film, Taare Zameen Par, is not about me… Main bas ek zariya tha (I was just a medium). All our characters in Taare Zameen Par were mediums. It was never mine. That’s what Aamir sir must have thought while making the film, because their decision matters and the audience should have fun. I am all okay with me not being a part of Sitaare Zameen Par. I just feel lucky to be a part of that legacy."

About Taare Zameen Par

The 2007 film was produced and directed by Aamir. Apart from Aamir and Darsheel, it also starred Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Tisca Chopra.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par, which released in theatres on Friday, has been doing well in India. The film is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. Sitaare Zameen Par focuses on themes of inclusivity and empowerment. Aamir takes on the role of a basketball coach who mentors ten differently-abled individuals in the film.

Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Ashish Pendse, Ayush Bhansali, Gopi Krishna Varma, Naman Mishra, Rishabh Jain, Rishi Shahani, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar and Vedant Sharma.