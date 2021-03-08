Darsheel Safary: Want to explore the darker side of characters
The excitement for birthdays changes with age. Earlier, I would be excited but later, I started taking it one year at a time. It will sound boring as on every birthday, I compare myself to last year and see how far I have come. It keeps me grounded and gives me a reality check. So, this one day of my life is all about introspection,” says actor Darsheel Safary, who turns 23 today. He adds, “I never thought that I would be where I am right now. I want to be a better version of myself and each day, I try to do one good thing better than yesterday. It could be listening to a new kind of song, or reading a book or just about anything big or small but different.”
Last year was unprecedented and he recalls that he had a number of things planned for the whole year but ended up spending most of it at home. “It was a widely different time and I had my theatre shows, travel planned but this curve ball in form of this pandemic threw everyone off. But the bottomline is I am happy where I am currently. And I am not making any plans as plan banake thak gaya hoon (laughs). I am taking things as it comes and trying to approach my career in a different way. I want to see how many new things I can do each year and take my acting to the next level. I have also been trying to writing as I have stories to tell. So, I also plan to write scripts,” says the Taare Zameen Par (2007) actor.
Other than spending quality time with family and focusing on fitness, last year, Safary also shot for an episode in a web show, Butterflies, appeared in the music video of the romantic song, Pyar Naal, has shot for two projects both exploring the dark space. “I also shot for another short, Suttabaazi with Renee Sen, which was fun. I am meeting so many new people and have all these new experiences. I want to explore the darker side of characters as I haven’t done that in my career before. I am currently shooting a film which is exciting as it will be a massive surprise for all,” says the actor, admits he is dating but doesn’t want to divulge more just yet.
