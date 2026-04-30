David Dhawan's classics Raja Babu, Partner, and more to re-release in theatres ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The best of David Dhawan is set to return to the theatres ahead of the release of the director's final film - Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. As the romantic comedy gears up for release, PVR Inox is bringing some of the director's most loved and biggest hits back to the theatres for a special showcase. Varun Dhawan with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

David Dhawan films to re-release PVR Inox is set to celebrate David Dhawan's cinematic legacy by screening five of his most popular Hindi-language comedies across the country. The screening lineup includes his 90s classics with Govinda, Aankhen and Raja Babu, as well as 2000s hits starring Salman Khan, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner, and Main Tera Hero, his first film starring son Varun Dhawan.

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist at PVR Inox Ltd, spoke about the initiative, describing it as an honour. “It is an honour for us to host a festival dedicated to Mr David Dhawan's remarkable legacy. Over decades, his films have defined mainstream Hindi entertainment, bringing joy to audiences across generations. This festival is a rare opportunity for newer audiences to rediscover some of his iconic films in the format they were originally created for,” she said

The filmmaker said he was excited to see the classics return to the theatres. In a statement, he added, “I have always believed in making films that entertain people and help them forget the struggles of their daily lives. My idea has always been simple: make people laugh, feel good about life, even if just for those three hours, and walk out of the theatre with a smile. To see PVR Inox curate a festival around my work and bring these films back to the big screen is heartwarming. These films were made with a lot of love, energy, and instinct. I am excited to see audiences return to cinemas to relive the madness, the music, and the joy all over again.”

Is David Dhawan retiring from direction Earlier this month, David Dhawan, 74, had hinted at retirement from direction in a conversation with ANI. “I don't think I should do more. This might be my last film…after this, I'll just be Varun's father. I will look after you (Varun), look after your family,” David said.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan in the lead alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 5.