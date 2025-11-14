De De Pyaar De 2 Twitter review: Fans like Ajay Devgn film for ‘surprising twists', call R Madhavan ‘the scene-stealer’

De De Pyaar De 2 Twitter review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan's film released in theatres on Friday. After watching the film, many fans loved R Madhavan's performance, saying that he stole the show in the film. Most of the moviegoers called the film "a proper Indian family entertainer, the kind we have been missing." De De Pyaar De 2 Twitter review: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in a still from the film.

De De Pyaar De 2 Twitter review

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several people called the film "a blockbuster." "This movie #DeDePyaarDe2 is a blockbuster. What an amazing Movie, loved it. @ajaydevgn Thank you for giving such a wonderful movie. Review: 4/5," a fan said. "Review: De De Pyaar De 2 belongs to R Madhavan! He didn't even need to lift a finger to steal the show. The ultimate scene-stealer!" read a comment.

Fans call De De Pyaar De 2 ‘witty, warm rom‑com’

"De De Pyaar De 2 is a proper Indian family entertainer... the kind we’ve been missing! A solid story backed by surprising twists and turns, plus superb performances by #AjayDevgn #RMadhavan and #RakulPreetSingh. Fans of the first part... run to the theatre!" wrote a person. "De De Pyaar De Two – Here to Woo!!! Luv Ranjan at his best yet again! Catch the buzz: De De Pyaar De 2 opens to positive reviews — a witty, warm rom‑com that hits all the right notes with humour, heart & memorable performances," tweeted a moviegoer.

"Though directed by Anshul Sharma, you instantly know when you’re watching a Luv Ranjan film — the tone, the punch, the way the characters speak. De De Pyaar De 2 is no different. The signature Ranjan stamp is all over, and honestly, we’re not complaining," wrote a person who watched the film.

"#DeDePyaarDe2 is a fun mix of romance, chaos, and family clashes, keeps you laughing while sneaking in some real emotions. Overall, an age-gap romance never looked this fun, messy," said a fan. "#DeDePyaarDe2 truly belongs to Ajay Devgan; his presence is solely dominating the film. The banter between him and Rakul Preet Singh’s parents is hilarious and adds a lot of charm. Several scenes stand out so much that they’re worth rewatching again and again," tweeted another person.

More about De De Pyaar De 2

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 also stars Meezan, Gautami Kapoor, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The story of the film is penned by Luv Ranjan. The sequel is produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, along with Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The original De De Pyaar De (2019), directed by Akiv Ali, was a hit among moviegoers.