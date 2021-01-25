Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has directed Varun Dhawan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, congratulated the actor and his new wife, Natasha Dalal, on their wedding. The longtime sweethearts tied the knot on Sunday in Alibaug.

Shashank was among the several Bollywood celebrities who attended the nuptials, conducted across three days in relative secrecy.

In an Instagram post on Monday, he wrote, "Nats and VD... wish you the absolute best... as you begin this new journey as man and wife, I pray you continue to remain the best friends you were and are. Continue to create value in each others lives and stand by each other in thick and thin. Nats, dealing with VD requires immense patience and you have shown enough and more till now and I know you will continue to be his rock. VD, Nats completes you and you know that, so love her more, express more and continue to be your loving self. Loads and loads of love to the two of you." He shared pictures of the couple from the wedding.

Others who offered their congratulations to the couple include Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ileana D'Cruz, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Varun as an actor, wrote in a post that he was 'filled with a multitude of emotions and memories'. He wrote, "My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life."

Varun announced his wedding with an Instagram post, which he captioned, "Life long love just became official."

