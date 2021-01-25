IND USA
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal after their wedding.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding: Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina wish newlyweds, Shahid welcomes him to 'the dark side'

Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor, who couldn't attend Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding on Sunday, wished the couple on social media.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST

Varun Dhawan made sure his wedding with longtime love Natasha Dalal remain a heavily guarded affair and was joined by a very few industry friends like Karan Johar and a few others on the occasion. Meanwhile, the entire film industry took to social media to wish the newlyweds and those who were already married welcomed him to the club.

Varun's Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma wrote in Varun's comments section on Instagram, "Congratulations VD and Natasha...wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness."


Deepika Padukone also congratulated the two, wishing them "lifetime of love and companionship" while her husband Ranveer Singh wrote in comments section of Varun's post, "Wish you lifelong happiness and joy."

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ileana D'Cruz, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu also congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Varun's Judwaa 2 co-stars also shared their excitement on his wedding. Taapsee Pannu commented, "Finally! Congratulations ya! N a big hug to Natasha." Her other co-star Jacqueline Fernandez said, "sooo happy for you both!!! Yayyyyyy!!!"

Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen with Varun in Street Dancer 3D, wished the newlyweds, saying, "Congratulations Babdu and Nats."

All from Preity Zinta to Neha Dhupia have welcomed Varun Dhawan to the 'married club'. However, Shahid Kapoor added a bit of sarcasm while wishing the couple. He reacted to Varun's Instagram post, "Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side."

Sending warm wishes from New York, Preity Zinta wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations and all the very best @Varun_dvn & #Natasha as you both start a new and exciting journey together. Wish you loads of love, happiness and togetherness always. Welcome to the Married Club #congratulations #Ting."

Neha Dhupia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "This is beautiful. Congratulations. Welcome to the club."

Neha Dhupia, Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra wished the couple on their Instagram Stories.
Kiara Advani, who was recently shooting for her next with Varun, blessed him and his bride on her Instagram Stories. Mentioning the name of their film, Kiara wrote, "Jugg Jugg Jeeyooooooo. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love."

Priyanka Chopra too wished the couple. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congratulations @varundvn @natashadalal88 Wishing you all the love and lifelong happiness."


Parineeti Chopra also wished them saying, "Congrats VD and Natasha!! Two hearts Sooo happy for the both of you."

