Varun-Natasha wedding: Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina wish newlyweds, Shahid welcomes him to 'the dark side'
Varun Dhawan made sure his wedding with longtime love Natasha Dalal remain a heavily guarded affair and was joined by a very few industry friends like Karan Johar and a few others on the occasion. Meanwhile, the entire film industry took to social media to wish the newlyweds and those who were already married welcomed him to the club.
Varun's Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma wrote in Varun's comments section on Instagram, "Congratulations VD and Natasha...wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness."
Deepika Padukone also congratulated the two, wishing them "lifetime of love and companionship" while her husband Ranveer Singh wrote in comments section of Varun's post, "Wish you lifelong happiness and joy."
Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ileana D'Cruz, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu also congratulated the couple on Instagram.
Varun's Judwaa 2 co-stars also shared their excitement on his wedding. Taapsee Pannu commented, "Finally! Congratulations ya! N a big hug to Natasha." Her other co-star Jacqueline Fernandez said, "sooo happy for you both!!! Yayyyyyy!!!"
Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen with Varun in Street Dancer 3D, wished the newlyweds, saying, "Congratulations Babdu and Nats."
All from Preity Zinta to Neha Dhupia have welcomed Varun Dhawan to the 'married club'. However, Shahid Kapoor added a bit of sarcasm while wishing the couple. He reacted to Varun's Instagram post, "Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side."
Sending warm wishes from New York, Preity Zinta wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations and all the very best @Varun_dvn & #Natasha as you both start a new and exciting journey together. Wish you loads of love, happiness and togetherness always. Welcome to the Married Club #congratulations #Ting."
Neha Dhupia wrote on her Instagram Stories, "This is beautiful. Congratulations. Welcome to the club."
Also read: Fans trend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's then-and-now photo as he introduces her as ‘life long love’
Kiara Advani, who was recently shooting for her next with Varun, blessed him and his bride on her Instagram Stories. Mentioning the name of their film, Kiara wrote, "Jugg Jugg Jeeyooooooo. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love."
Priyanka Chopra too wished the couple. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congratulations @varundvn @natashadalal88 Wishing you all the love and lifelong happiness."
Parineeti Chopra also wished them saying, "Congrats VD and Natasha!! Two hearts Sooo happy for the both of you."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All details of Natasha-Varun wedding, Kangana clarifies 'crass' comment on Swara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan takes to dance floor after wedding with Natasha, see inside videos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years of Akshay Kumar: What makes him tick in every genre, here’s what makers say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha wedding: Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina wish newlyweds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans trend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's then-and-now photo after their wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on crass comment against Swara: 'We mustn’t forget to have some fun'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Varun-Natasha wedding: Bride gets decked up; Karan, Manish turn baaraatis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar on Varun Dhawan's wedding: 'My boy is all grown up'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharmila Tagore says people do not let her forget the 1966 bikini shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal are married, see their first pics as groom and bride
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted together at lunch date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karishma Chavan: One should never accept body shaming!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's in-laws shower her with praise for The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta gives her approval to Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox