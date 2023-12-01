December upcoming movies: Dunki, Animal, The Archies, Salaar, Sam Bahadur, Joram and more

As the year comes to an end, celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, Prabhas and Pankaj Tripathi will release their films. In December many movies including Dunki, Animal, The Archies, Salaar, Sam Bahadur, and Joram will release in theatres as well as on OTT platforms. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in December. (Also Read | Minister sparks controversy at Animal event, tells Ranbir Kapoor: 'Telugu people will rule Hindustan, Bollywood soon')

1) Animal

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will release in theatres on December 1. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Ranbir's character in the film turned fierce because of his violent upbringing. He is protective and obsessive about the love of his father, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika is Ranbir's love interest in the film. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist. Animal will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

2) Sam Bahadur

The film stars Vicky Kaushal and is based on the life of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. In the film, Vicky will portray the roles of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

3) Dunki

The third film of Shah Rukh Khan this year will release on December 21. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki has been produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

4) The Archies

The much-awaited film helmed by Zoya Akhtar will release on December 7. The Netflix film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It also starred Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. It is a coming-of-age musical which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

5) Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas in an action avatar. The much-awaited film is all set to release on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

6) Joram:

The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer has been directed and written by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish. Joram is an Indian survival thriller drama. The cast also includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajshri Deshpande, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 8.

7) Hi Nanna

The film features Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Angad Bedi is all set to make his Telugu debut with Hi Nanna. The film is touted to be an emotional family entertainer, with Nani playing the role of a father. Shouryuv directed the film, which will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on December 21.

8) Wonka

Wonka is a musical fantasy film directed by Paul King. The film tells the origin story of Willy Wonka. The film stars Timothee Chalamet in the title role, along with Calah Lane. The film also features Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant. Wonka will release in the UK on December 8 and in the US on December 15.

9) Kadak Singh

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, the film will be out on ZEE5 on December 8. It also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles. Kadak Singh follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past.

10) Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

The upcoming fantasy action film will release in cinemas on December 21. Helmed by James Wan, the film stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2018 action film Aquaman.

More films

Kastoori, directed by Vinod Kamble and presented by acclaimed filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will also release in December. Kastoori tells the poignant story of a 14-year-old boy, who is a manual scavenger by profession and grapples with prejudice and teasing due to the scent of his body. The narrative unfolds as he navigates the challenges of education and self-discovery, all while encountering the enigmatic aroma of Kastoori. The film is set to hit cinemas on December 8.

Nayanthara's 75th film Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food will hit the theatres on December 1. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the film will release in cinemas worldwide. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will release on Netflix on December 26. The film stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

