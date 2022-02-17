Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai shares first Instagram post after his death: 'I’m dead inside'

Actor Reena Rai, the girlfriend of late actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, has shared her first post after his death. She has said that she is "dead from inside" and has talked about hearing his voice as she remembered him.

Sharing pictures with the late actor, Reena wrote, “I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heartbeat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates.”

Fans of the actor shared their condolences and expressed their love for the late actor. “Stay strong!! so sorry for your loss,” many wrote. One also wrote, “Prayers and strength to you.”

Deep died Tuesday evening following a road accident. His car hit a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Kharkhoda in Haryana's Sonipat district.

A popular Punjabi actor, Deep was also accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year. He was also arrested in relation with the case and was in jail for more than two months before being released on bail.

According to a PTI report, Deep was travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred. TV visuals showed his white SUV being badly damaged on the driver's side after it rammed into a stationary truck.

