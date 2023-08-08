Deepika Padukone celebrates 10 years of Chennai Express with a throwback video featuring Ranveer Singh. Watch

It's been 10 years since the release of Rohit Shetty's comedy Chennai Express, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. In order to mark the occasion, Deepika shared a throwback video in which she and husband Ranveer Singh are seen recreating a memorable scene from the film. (Also Read: Sathyaraj felt his role in Chennai Express wasn't great, did it anyway for SRK)

Deepika's throwback video

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express

Deepika took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback video featuring her and Ranveer. The two recreate the popular scene from Chennai Express, which featured her and Shah Rukh. Ranveer mouths Shah Rukh's dialogue, “Ae Meenamma, meri dictionary mein impossible jaisa shabd hi nahi hai.” Deepika then responds with her dialogue, “Achcha? Kahan se khareedi aisi bakwas dictionary?” The throwback video seems from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 historical romance Bajirao Mastani, that starred Ranveer and Deepika in titular roles. Ranveer's bald cut indicates that the video was shot when they were filming for Bajirao Mastani, since he played the Maratha king in the film.

Deepika's note for Chennai Express

Along with the throwback video, Deepika penned a note for Chennai Express in the caption. She wrote, “They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express’, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date… (red heart emoji) #10YearsOfChennaiExpress.” She also tagged Ranveer, Shah Rukh and Rohit Shetty in the caption.

About Chennai Express

Rohit Shetty's 2013 directorial was co-produced by UTV Motion Pictures and Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also starred Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal, Lekh Tandon, Mukesh Tiwari, and Yogi Babu among others. Priyamani also popped in for a special dance song with Shah Rukh. The film got Deepika a lot of critical acclaim, particularly for her Tamil accent and comic chops.

